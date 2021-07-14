Where to Place Prepper Supplies locations in Hayseed's Farm in Fortnite season 7 (Week 6 Legendary challenge)

During the initial days of the Fortnite alien invasion, UFOs were only scouting out the island with their flying saucer and gathering information. However, as the abductors began to appear, a lot of NPCs were abducted and replaced with trespassers in order to not draw any suspicion.

It would seem that Farmer Steel was among those kidnapped, and once Hayseed found out, he began sending players on various quests to help him prepare for the inevitable alien invasion which was to come. Given that he's willing to fight to defend the island, Dr. Slone now wants to recruit him to the join the cause.

Finally, the questline concludes with Hayseed collecting food and supplies to prepare for an eventual attack on the aliens, which is likely why we will soon see Slone in close contact with him in week 6, for she needs as many allies as possible with how sketchy IO is. pic.twitter.com/TPrX5NR9BB — PokeSkull | SUMMER MIDAS (@poke_skull) June 30, 2021

In order to persuade him to join the fight, Dr. Slone is tasking players with delivering "Prepper Supplies" to Hayseed's farm. While the supplies that need to be delivered are basic in nature, Loopers will still be well rewarded with a whopping 45,000 experience points for their help.

"Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed's Farm" Week 6 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed's Farm" Week 6 Legendary challenge

To complete this challenge, players will have to go to Hayseed's Farm (Steel Farm), which is located east of Corny Complex, and place one "Prepper Supplies" in a predetermined location.

There are in total five different locations at which players can place the "Prepper Supplies", however, only one in total has to be placed in order to complete the challenge.

Here are the locations where "Prepper Supplies" can be placed:

Next to the bridge across the rive that seperates Corny Complex from Steel Farm.

Next to some rocks slong the dirt road path.

Nex to the fence at the end of the dirt road path.

Hidden behind the bale on the Field.

South side of the main buidling at the location.

Overview map of all locations for "Prepper Supplies" (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Fortnite Season 7, Week 6 Legendary challenges will go live on July 14th, 2021, at 10 AM ET. There are still a few hours left for players to complete any Legendary challenges left over from Week 5, and collect the XP.

