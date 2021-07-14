Where to place cow decoys in farms in Fortnite season 7 (Week 6 Legendary challenge)

Despite being technologically superior, it would seem that the Fortnite aliens are rather interested in the species called Bos taurus or better known as cows.

While it's unclear exactly why the aliens are interested in domesticated animals, Dr. Slone wants to take full advantage of this opportunity and lay a few traps for the aliens.

In a strange turn of events, Dr. Slone is looking for volunteers who are brave enough to venture out to Corny Complex and its neighboring location, Steel Farm, to place some "cow decoys."

Whatever Dr. Slone has planned is unclear, however, she's offering a generous amount of experience points for players who are able to place three cow decoys at the location. Loopers who complete the task will receive 30,000 XP as a reward

"Place cow decoys in farms" Week 6 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Place cow decoys in farms" Week 6 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players must place a total of three cow decoys in predetermined locations at Steel Farm or Corny Complex. There are a total of 15 locations where cow decoys can be placed.

Eight are located at Steel Farm (east of Corny Complex, across the wooden bridge), while the other seven are located in and around Corny Complex itself. Here are their locations.

Locations where "decoy cows" can be placed at Steel Farm:

North and South of the wooden bridge across the river on Steel Farm's side.

North and South of the building located in Steel Farm.

South and Southwest of the field loacted in the area.

Overview map of all locations for "Cow Decoys" at Steel Farm (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Locations where "decoy cows" can be placed at Corny Complex

An easy way to find these locations is to search near the fields in the area. There is at least one interactable "cow decoy" next to each large field, except the one extreme north of the area.

Overview map of all locations for "Cow Decoys" at Corny Complex (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: The Fortnite Season 7, Week 6 Legendary challenges will go live on July 14th, 2021, at 10 AM ET.

