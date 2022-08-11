How to destroy structures in Fortnite

Fortnite's core mechanic that sets it apart from all the other battle royale games available is the building feature. Without it, the Epic Games title would be just another battle royale experience in the genre's growing list.

While it can be argued that the Zero Build Mode has shaken up the game and breathed new life into it, the normal Build Mode is still teeming with players.

In fact, many loopers shift between modes to test out their mettle in-game. Taking this into consideration, Epic Games has set forth an interesting challenge: players are being tasked with destroying structures in the game. While completing the task will be different in both modes, it can be done with relative ease.

Destroy 20 structures in Fortnite to earn 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Those who manage to destroy 20 structures will receive 15,000 experience points as a reward. With that being said, it's time to bring out the trusty pickaxe and hack away at in-game structures.

Master the art of destroying structures in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Destroying structures in the game is extremely straightforward. However, since there are two different modes, players will have to approach the task differently in each of them. Here's how to destroy 20 structures quickly.

1) Normal Mode

With the ability to build in this mode, players will have to destroy structures to collect materials. In the process, 20 structures will be destroyed effortlessly. Alternatively, they can also destroy structures created by opponents to complete the task.

2) Zero Build Mode

As the name suggests, players cannot build in this mode, which limits them to having to destroy structures located on the island. Since the challenge does not specify any material, destroying wood will be the easiest thing to do since it has the lowest HP in the game.

What is the best way to destroy structures in Fortnite Chapter 3?

1) Harvesting Tool

While this method is slow, it's available from the start of the game. From the moment loopers land on the island, they are able to whip out their Harvesting Tool and begin destroying structures.

With a bit of careful aim and precision, Fortnite players will be able to complete the task swiftly by hitting weak points. While all material types can be destroyed, focusing on wood will be the fastest process.

2) Fire (Only for wooden structures)

Instead of hitting structures to destroy them, players can use fire to gut wooden builds on the island. Although the flames start off slowly, the entire structure is set ablaze in mere seconds.

Once the process starts, things cannot be set out of motion and the structure will burn to a crisp. All this can be achieved with just one Firefly Jar or Gas Can. Using these will make the fire usage fast and efficient.

3) Ripsaw Launcher

When it comes to efficiently cutting through structures in Fortnite, the Ripsaw Launcher is the best tool for the job. With the ability to destroy multiple structures at once in-game, this weapon is king when it comes to demolition. However, it does come with a few drawbacks.

For starters, acquiring the weapon is difficult. While it can be found in chests, floor drops, and Supply Llamas, players will be better off buying it from Evie. Alternatively, they can try their luck and find one in the Chop Shop.

