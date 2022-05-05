How to destroy a turret using Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter 3

With the war intensifying in Fortnite Chapter 3, turrets can be found all over the island. Currently, there are three variants of the turret, which are the light turret, the heavy turret, and the siege cannon.

These fixed weapon platforms can shred players and vehicles alike with their massive firepower. In the hands of a skilled player, they can be used to set up blockades and lockdown entire areas. Similar to the situation in Chapter 2 Season 8, turret supremacy is back in the game.

Destory a turret using Remote Explosives to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

With such overwhelming firepower, it can be really difficult to fight against a turret. Therefore, it is no surprise that turrets are not loved by everyone, which is why Epic Games is tasking players with blowing up a few using Remove Explosives. Those who complete this dangerous task will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

Tips to destroy turrets using Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter 3

Since there are three types of turrets in the game, players will have two options to choose from. They can either destroy light/heavy turrets or siege cannons. Here's where to find them:

1) Siege Cannon

Siege Cannon is one of the most dangerous fixed turrets in Fortnite. They fire a single projectile that does AOE damage. The shots are so powerful that an entire squad can be taken out without breaking a sweat.

These monstrous cannons can be found clustered in two main locations: Tilted Towers and Command Cavern. Nine of these cannons can be found within the immediate vicinity of Tilted Towers, and eleven can be found in and around Command Cavern.

2) Light/heavy turret

Unlike Siege Cannons, light/heavy turrets are a bit rare to find in the game. Therefore, players will have to search for them in areas that are currently being fought over in the game.

Usually, in each contested POI, players will find one turret. A good location to complete this challenge will be Coney Crossroads. Players can buy Remote Explosives from Peely, who is located on the east end of the bridge, and proceed to the POI to blow up the turret.

Where to find Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter 3?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads Peely has managed to crash the bus inbetween The Daily Bugle and Coney Crossroads https://t.co/42ud4MbhZ7

With the Imagined Order airships being destroyed, finding Remote Explosives may get a bit tricky. Although they can be found in chests and floor drops, coming across them at the right moment is not always feasible.

To complete this challenge quickly and efficiently, players should just buy Remote Explosives from Peely for 774 gold bars. Since only one turret has to be destroyed, the task can be completed at Coney Crossroads itself.

