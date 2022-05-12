How to detonate Remote Explosives while sliding in Fortnite Chapter 3

Remote Explosives have created quite the "bang" upon returning to Fortnite. Despite them being nerfed, they still manage to work as intended and blow things up with relative ease.

Although they are primarily useful for tearing down builds and shredding vehicles, they can be used against opponents as well. When it comes to Remote Explosives, imagination is the limit.

Detonate two Remote Explosives while sliding to earn XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To make using the item more enjoyable, Epic Games is tasking players with detonating two Remote Explosives while sliding. Daredevils that manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

Master the art of demolition in Fortnite Chapter 3 by detonating Remote Explosives while sliding

To execute this challenge easily, players must find two things: a few Remote Explosives and a calm region on the island. With that being said, here's how to complete the task at hand.

1) Where to find Remote Explosives

Finding Remote Explosives will be a bit of a challenge at present. Although they do spawn in floor loot and can be acquired from chests, they are easily available on Imagined Order airships.

However, with only two airships left, players will have to contend with other players to secure the required item. This may prove to be fatal and lead to an elimination. Thankfully, there is an easy roundabout technique in place.

Players with a bit of gold to spare can buy them from Peely. The NPC can be found near Coney Crossroads. For those who want to skip out on spending gold, searching through a few chests should yield results.

2) How to slide and detonate Remote Explosives

Perfecting a slide in Fortnite depends on the angle of the terrain and players' speed. Such being the case, players should avoid throwing Remote Explosives and trying to detonate them while sliding.

The smart thing to do is to place a Remote Explosive before executing a slide. That way, players will have enough time to detonate it. Plus, it removes any chance of self-injury from occurring. After detonating the first C4, players will have to repeat the process a second time to complete the task.

For players looking for Remote Explosives on airships, doing the challenge there itself is the safest option. Those who bought the C4 from Peely should complete the task in and around Coney Crossroads itself.

