How to fall 10 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite

For the most part, Fortnite has very realistic physics. Players will slide down slopes, bullets drop at long range, and thrown items follow a strict pathway. All these features add to the immersion of the game.

However, these same features are why users tend to rage and quit at times. The title's physics becomes too realistic, and instead of it feeling like a game, it begins to feel like real-life.

Fall with grace in Fortnite Chapter 3 to earn XP (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

With this season adding so much verticality to the map and a zero-build mode, many loopers have fallen to their deaths. Thus, to ensure that they can counter deadly freefalls, Epic Games is tasking users with falling ten stories without taking damage. Those who succeed will be rewarded 20,000 XP.

Surviving freefalls in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is an art

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, gamers can complete this task in three main ways. They can either jump off an ascender/zipline, jump into the water from a height, or build up to 10-stories and then jump into the water.

The first two options are available for players who will attempt this challenge in the zero-build mode. Loopers in the normal mode can use any method to complete the challenge.

For simplicity's sake, one method from the zero-build mode and one from the normal mode will be discussed.

1) Using ascender or zipline located near IO Airships

The easiest way to complete this challenge in Fortnite would be to use an ascender or zipline. They can be found attached to the Imagined Order's Air Ships.

Here are their locations:

Coney Crossroads

Tilted Towers

Rocky Reels

Command Cavern

Players need to use them and jump off just before they reach the top. The same applies to ziplines. However, since not all ziplines are 10-stories or above the ground, users have to look for those that are.

These can also be found at locations that have IO Airships.

2) Building ramp and jumping off it

Gamers who have access to building materials need not bother going to the Imagined Order Airships. They can complete the challenge next to any waterbody on the map. All they need to do is build upwards and place ten ramps.

Once placed, users need to jump off and land safely in the water body below. However, they must keep in mind that if a ramp is built in an active region of the map, opponents may shoot and destroy it.

If loopers are still over land when it breaks, they will fall and may be eliminated from the match.

