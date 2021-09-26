How to fix packet loss in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Building and aiming skills in Fortnite aren't the only prerequisites to getting that Victory Royale. In fact, even for the best players globally, having a good internet connection is a must. Gunfights and even matches are often lost due to heavy packet loss or a high ping, which is why players are constantly looking for a solution.

How to fix packet loss and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a commonly asked question ever since the new season began. New updates often mess up the system settings, causing players to experience ping spikes and heavy packet losses. However, there is an easy fix for this problem.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 guide to fixing packet loss and ping

Errors in data transmission, typically across wireless networks, or network congestion can often cause packet loss in Fortnite. Fortunately, players can try a few useful methods to fix this issue.

The classic IT solution of trying to turn things off and on usually works. Players should try and reboot their internet router if they face continuous packet loss. Players can either reboot their routers by using the reset switch at the back or switching it off and waiting for a short while before switching it on.

Another method to fix packet loss in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is to add a command-line option in the game. This can be done in the following steps:

Head to the settings tab in the Epic Games launcher. Check the "Additional Command Line Arguments" box. Checking this box and launching Fortnite should provide an improvement.

Improving ping in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Ping is usually the response time between the system and the server. It calculates the amount of time your internet takes to send data from your PC to the servers and back. A higher ping would mean shots would register late, and that's a massive problem in a dynamic game like Fortnite.

The easiest way to get a lower ping in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is to use an ethernet cable instead of playing on wireless internet. Finally, making sure all the system software is up to date is always the right step when dealing with internet issues.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar