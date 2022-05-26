How to fly into The Collider's energy field in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Collider has become a prominent fixture on the Fortnite Island. It's currently pulsating energy waves from time to time and is likely to be fully activated when the live event begins. For the time being, no one knows what it's capable of doing when fully charged.

While there are rumors suggesting that it will destroy all life on the island, this is likely not the case, as the storyline will be cut short. In actuality, The Collider will be stopped by The Seven and Mecha, and the Imagined Order will likely be forced to rethink their plan of attack.

For science and 20,000 XP in Fortnite, flying into The Collider seems worth the risk (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

However, before any of this can happen, Epic Games wants players to fly into The Collider's energy field for 'scientific' purposes. Although there are risks involved, those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

It's time to fly into The Collider for science and XP in Fortnite Chapter 3

This Fortnite week ten challenge is undoubtedly one of the more fun expeditions yet. However, there are multiple risks involved as well. For starters, the area is a hot-drop zone. Players will be present here at the start of every match in hopes of securing kills and improving their K/D ratio.

Secondly, with the amount of loot in the area, it will not take long for opponents to land and gear up. Those trying to ace a landing into The Collider are likely to get fired upon if they come in too low, too slow, or too late. Nevertheless, it's not an impossible task to undertake. Here are the steps needed to complete it:

Choose the perfect time to jump from the Battle Bus and head for The Collider.

Angle the jump in such a way that the Glider is deployed slightly above the level of the Collider.

Glide in a straight line to maximize speed and aim for The Collider's top-most energy field.

This method is by far the fastest and easiest to do. However, once players touch the energy field and bounce away, players will have to be quick and get out of the area. Since it's a hot-drop zone, opponents will be duking it out down below. Attempts to land and fight will likely end badly and lead to a quick death.

For those wanting to have a fighting chance in the POI, there's a dangerous alternate method that can be used to achieve the task. Here are the steps needed to complete it:

Land in a POI near The Collider and gear up.

Find extra shield and HP items as they will be required.

Reach The Collider and look for a jump pad.

Use a jump pad to get air time and fly into The Collider after activating the Glider.

Although the risk of doing it this way is higher, players will have enough gear to fight off or, at the very least, outlast opponents in the area. Furthermore, players can continue with the match upon completing the Fortnite challenge as well.

