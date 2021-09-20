How is Fortnite Golden Cube different from the others?  Blue, Purple, and Golden Cube differences explained

Prior to the release of the Fortnite v18.00 update, leaks indicated that Kevin the Cube will be making a comeback to the island. The return of the popular in-game item certainly pleased gamers beyond measure. However, gamers were yet to be surprised.

The final revelation of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 showed that the island was covered with multiple Cubes. Apart from Kevin the Cube and its army, a Blue and a Golden Cube also feature in the game.

The presence of such a variety of Cubes led to a lot of confusion and everyone was eager to know the difference between them.

This article will try to differentiate between the types of Cubes present on Fortnite Island.

Fortnite: Difference between the Cubes explained

1) Golden Cube

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is being hailed as the Queen Cube due to its royal appearance and special abilities. The Golden Cube gives gamers a jump boost when touched or jumped upon.

Gamers can enhance this property by using the Venom Symbiote or the Carnage Sybiote in Fortnite Season 8. This feature can be used to rotate faster and evade enemies without any trouble.

The Golden Cube also has the property to 'Awaken' other cubes, as was evident during the mini event that took place quite recently.

2) Blevin or the Blue Cube

One of the purple cubes got reconfigured and has changed its color to a bluish shade. This cube is a bit shy in nature and it has made the Friendly Forest its dwelling place.

Gamers showed immense interest in this particular cube and almost everyone was eager to pay it a visit in the game.

This particular Cube also possesses a unique feature and every time gamers interact with it, their shields are recharged. It is an easy way to power up the shields for free.

3) Kevin the Cube and its army

The remaining Cubes on the island are purple in color and are quite different from the rest of the two. Kevin and his entourage are spread randomly across the map and gamers can come across them quite frequently.

These Cubes do not have any significant boosts except that they launch gamers when touched. However, the launch boost is pretty insignificant as compared to that of the Golden Cube.

