How Fortnite players can get free Amazon Gift Cards from Epic Games

It's not uncommon to receive freebies from Epic Games in Fortnite. During certain events like Winterfest or the ongoing Summer Escape, players can obtain free cosmetics. This has been the trend for a long time. However, as it turns out, there are other ways to earn freebies as well. While these do not pertain to cosmetics in Fortnite, they are of value nevertheless.

Unbeknownst to most Fortnite players, they can stand a chance to get Amazon Gift Cards by helping out Epic Games. While there are some parameters and prerequisites needed to be followed to get the Amazon Gift Card, it's simple enough for the most part. That said, here's more information regarding the process and how to go about the entire thing.

Fortnite: A step-by-step guide on how to get free Amazon Gift Cards from Epic Games

1) Visit the website and click on Sign Me Up

Click the link below to visit the website (Image via Epic Games)

The first step towards getting free Amazon Gift Cards is to visit the website (https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/ux) and click on the Sign Me Up button. This will take you to a new tab and show a Google Docs form.

2) Fill up the User Research Registration form

Fill up the form with correct information (Image via Epic Games)

Once the Google Docs form loads, read the terms and conditions before filling up the details. Make sure to answer all the questions asked accurately. Even one mistake may lead to the Google Doc form being rejected.

3) Wait for Epic Games to revert and take part in the survey/research study

Wait for Epic Games to revert (Image via Epic Games)

Once the Google Docs form has been filled and submitted, wait for Epic Games to contact you. The survey/research study will occur either via video chat at your personal PC, by phone, or online. There is a possibility of on-site sessions occurring as well in the near future.

4) Take part in a survey/research study to be eligible to receive an Amazon Gift Card(s)

Complete the survey/research study to get an Amazon Gift Card (Image via Epic Games)

Once you are selected for the survey/research study and complete it, you will become eligible to receive an Amazon Gift Card(s). This will be delivered digitally more than likely to your e-mail ID.

Things to keep in mind while applying to Epic Games/Fortnite survey/research study

Although the survey/research study is open to all, the minimum age of participants has to be 18 and above. Those below this age bracket will not be allowed to partake in the survey/research study. Furthermore, providing false information may get you blacklisted from future surveys/research studies; do not take this risk.

Lasly, while the prospect of obtaining free Amazon Gift Cards is certainly alluring, the survey/research study is limited to those living in the United States only. Those outside the country may not be selected to take part in the survey/research study. Again, providing false information about your country of origin is not advisable either.

Poll : 0 votes