How do Fortnite stats trackers work? Explained

Of late, there has been an awakening in the gaming community about data-driven actions, and Fortnite is not devoid of it either. Players who frequent the game for something more than mere entertainment have come to realize the importance of historical statistical data and how it influences their gameplay.

While many simply enjoy the Battle Royale and other modes that the Epic Games' title offers, there are others who aspire to hone their skills, master the game, and compete in events like FNCS and others. Such players rely on historical data to better understand their playing style and shortcomings, and this is where Fortnite stats trackers come in.

As the name suggests, a stats tracker is an online tool that displays historical statistics. There are a plethora of different tools that players can use according to their requirements. This article intends to help readers understand how to use stat trackers to their benefit.

A guide to Fortnite stats and historical data

Ninja's historical data for the season. (Image via fortnite.gg/stats)

The majority of Fortnite stats trackers follow the same operational flowchart and display some key metrics. This helps players understand their performance, infer important trends from their playstyle, and extrapolate their skills. While it reads difficult, understanding trends has become fairly easy with the help of visualized data.

Players can use the following metrics to make sense of the data to decode their gameplay and improve their skills:

Wins - Number of instances where a player has claimed a Victory Royale.

Number of instances where a player has claimed a Victory Royale. Matches - Total number of Fortnite matches played till date

Total number of Fortnite matches played till date Win Rate - Ratio of Wins to Matches

Ratio of Wins to Matches Kills - Number of eliminations till date.

Number of eliminations till date. Death - Number of instances where a player died without claiming a Victory Royale

Number of instances where a player died without claiming a Victory Royale Kill Death Ratio (K/D) - Number of kills a player has, over number of instances of their death.

Number of kills a player has, over number of instances of their death. Time played - Hours a player has spent in-game. (Time is often sub-divided into smaller bites that display information like average match time and more)

Mentioned above are the key metrics that dictate how a player has performed historically. Readers should note that some third-party stats trackers display additional information as well, which are just an extension of the aforementioned key metrics.

Making sense of the data

Ninja's historical comprehensive performance. (Image via Fortntietracker.com)

Now that readers have a better understanding of key metrics and know what to look for, the next step involves reading and inferring what data suggests. It is crucial for players to make sense of the given information as it highlights important indicators what will help them make data driven decisions.

Players can use different mathematical operators and formulas to derive outcomes. For instance, if they were to compare their average match time with their K/D ratio, they would understand how frequently they kill and die within a set time frame. This information, in turn, will help them make data-driven decisions and rectify problems in their gameplay that are causing this phenomenon.

Visualized data

Visualised data is easy to infer. (Image via fortniteskillup.gg)

Visualized data outperforms other data sets when it comes to coneying information. Graphics better capture different modalities and numerate them in a way that is easier to grasp. Interested players can start by tracking their stats for Chapter 3 Season 4 and make data-driven decisions about their performance.

