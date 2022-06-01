How to fuel the Mecha in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With just a few days remaining in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, any XP that loopers can collect is valuable. On June 4 at about 4.00 pm EST, the Collision Live Event will take place, likely leading to lengthy downtime before Chapter 3 Season 3 kicks off. Players have until June 4 to earn XP and redeem Battle Pass rewards from this season.

Skins like Doctor Strange and Gunnar have alternate styles to be earned, while The Prowler has challenges to complete. Every bit of progress counts as these cosmetics will no longer be obtainable next season.

Challenges are a great way to earn XP, and fortunately, many are made available to players. New Resistance Quests are added to the game every week, which is a new addition to this season. Here's how to complete the final week of Resistance Quests.

Fortnite Resistance Quests: Fueling the Mecha in Chapter 3 Season 2

As with each week, players are tasked with establishing a device uplink before receiving their task. This is an easy way to get a little bit of XP, and it sets them up for the next step. Many weeks have had multiple stages of these quests, with players having to establish the uplink a few times.

This week is no different. Players will have to first establish a device uplink at Rocky Reels or The Daily Bugle. They will then be able to activate a beacon at Tilted Towers or Coney Crossroads.

For the next step, players will have to establish a device uplink near Seven Outpost II, or Seven Outpost V. Here's where these are located:

Device uplink spots (Image via Fortnite.gg)

This will unlock the challenge of equipping the backpack (which is right in front of the uplink) and collecting fuel cells near Command Cavern. This is a last-ditch effort to fuel the Mecha and defeat the Imagined Order.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG This is the fastest and easiest route to complete the 'Equip the backpack, collect fuel cells and return the backpack' quest! #Fortnite This is the fastest and easiest route to complete the 'Equip the backpack, collect fuel cells and return the backpack' quest! #Fortnite 👇 https://t.co/zyShitURJ6

Here's what The Imagined tells Fortnite players at this stage:

"It looks like the Mech might work. Possibly. The Scientist said it's 72% likely to boot, which isn't bad! That's what, a C minus? We need fuel, which is why I prepped this nanobattery Chargepack for you. It is... look, it's a little busted, but it'll work.

He then went on to inform gamers about their task:

Put it on and charge it by collecting Imagined Order fuel cells. It'll lose fuel as you move, but as long as you bring it back with at least 50% charge... Voila, we got a Mech... maybe."

All players have to do is collect one fuel cell. There are more than a few options on the map. Here's where all the fuel cells can be found:

Fuel cells (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Loopers can find one very close to Seven Outpost V, which is the recommended landing spot for this stage of the challenge. After players find and collect the cell, all that's left is to bring the backpack back to one of the two outposts.

Doing so at Seven Outpost V will result in a very quick conclusion of this challenge. Fortnite gamers can then move on to the next stage of this week's quest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far