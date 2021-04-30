How to get the Batman Zero skin in Fortnite Season 6: Comic book codes, redemption details, and more

Batman seems to be the highlight of this season in Fortnite. From the looks of it, a special Batman Zero skin and some associated cosmetics will be available in the game shortly. Thanks to the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, the Caped Crusader will be on the island soon enough.

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics bring the World's Greatest Detective to Fortnite island. He tries to escape the loop and stop whatever is wreaking havoc on the island.

How to get the Batman Zero Point skin in Fortnite Season 6?

The Batman Zero skin just got decrypted. This skin is the one that players have seen on the covers. While there's a rumor that this skin is the Armored Batman skin, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The Armored skin will be given out as a reward to all players who successfully redeemed all six codes from the six issues in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics.

The Batman cosmetics just got decrypted!



(Image via @Luwwani) pic.twitter.com/jQUNbj1All — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

In all probability, the Armored Batman skin will be an editing style like the Batman Zero Point skin itself. The Batman Zero skin in Fortnite will be a part of the Batman Zero Bundle.

Other than the Batman Zero skin, players will be able to get their hands on the Battle Worn Cape back bling, the Grappling Axe harvesting tool. The Zero Wing Glider may not be a part of this bundle, but then it's definitely a part of the Batman Zero Point set.

The Batman Zero outfit will be available in the Item Shop on May 5. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

While there's no official date for releasing this bundle, data miners believe that the Batman Zero Bundle will go live on May 5th, 2021. There is no price tag on the bundle yet, but from the looks of it, the bundle will be priced at 2000 V-Bucks or above.

There's 100% a difference between "Batman Zero" and "Armored Batman Zero".



Catwoman will have a unique design in issue 6, so Batman will probably wear a new armored suit in issue 6 & that's the outfit we will get when collecting all codes. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

That being said, the Armored Batman outfit is different. Players who redeem all six codes from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics will receive this skin as a reward.

To redeem the different cosmetic codes, navigate to Fortnite.com/redeem and log in to the Epic Games account. Enter the code and then hit the redeem button to redeem the cosmetic in-game.