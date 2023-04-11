How to get better at Aiming in Fortnite: A comprehensive guide

Aiming in Fortnite is essential for getting victories. While building is also important in many modes, eliminating enemies is nearly impossible without having decent aiming skills. Many factors affect aiming in Fortnite, from weapon selection to controller or mouse settings. Additionally, almost every great player has spent hundreds of hours practicing aiming, which might be the most important factor of all.

This article will explain how you can improve your aim in Fortnite. We'll take a look at some of the most effective strategies and explain how to use different kinds of weapons.

Guide to improve your Aiming in Fortnite

Learn how to use First-Shot Accuracy and tap-firing to your advantage

Aiming in Fortnite is nearly impossible without First-Shot Accuracy (Image via Epic Games)

Assault rifles are the most versatile weapon available in Fortnite Battle Royale. They can be used to hit shots from medium to long range while being reliable up close as well. Due to this, they are very popular and almost every player carries them.

However, many don't understand First-Shot Accuracy. This mechanic gives players 100% accuracy on every first shot and can be used while standing still and tap-firing an assault rifle.

If you want to improve aiming in Fortnite with assault rifles, First-Shot Accuracy is your first step. To gain 100% accuracy, you need to tap-fire an assault rifle. Once you gain First-Shot Accuracy, your aim reticle will be quite small and your next shot will have no bloom.

You can retain 100% accuracy on consecutive shots. However, it's important to keep tap-firing your weapon and wait around a second between shots. Besides assault rifles, this mechanic also works on pistols. It's also important to note that First-Shot Accuracy can only be gained while standing still and cannot be used while hip-firing.

Aiming in Fortnite can be improved with proper settings

Proper settings are essential for aiming in Fortnite and hitting targets (Image via Epic Games)

Aiming in Fortnite is nearly impossible with the wrong settings. Due to this, you must go into your settings and check the mouse or controller sensitivity.

While fighting enemies, you can use a variety of weapons, from shotguns for close-range combat to sniper rifles for long-distance shots. Considering this, you must find universal settings that work for every type of weapon.

You can refer to other players' settings to get a reference for controller or mouse settings. However, it's up to you to find your own settings and get comfortable with them. Some players prefer using high sensitivity, but that may not be the best solution for everyone.

Learn how to use all types of weapons

Aiming in Fortnite also depends on the weapons you use (Image via Epic Games)

While assault rifles are versatile, many other weapons in Fortnite are not. Submachine guns and shotguns are used primarily for close-range combat, while sniper rifles are used exclusively for hitting long-distance targets.

Each weapon has different stats, from damage to recoil. It's impossible to deal a lot of damage with a submachine gun against mid-range targets, mostly because the weapon has a strong recoil that can only be controlled from close range. Furthermore, the weapon has a damage drop-off, meaning that it doesn't deal 100% damage when used against distant targets.

No matter how great your sensitivity is, you must learn how each weapon works before you can use it effectively in the video game. Once you get used to recoil patterns and learn how to counter them, your aiming in Fortnite will drastically improve.

Practice makes perfect

To get better at aiming, you will have to practice (Image via Epic Games)

Once you find the perfect settings for your controller or mouse and learn how to use weapons, you will have to practice. This part takes the most time and is essential towards your progression.

The best way to get better at aiming in Fortnite is to practice on Creative maps. There are numerous maps that will help you improve your aim, and here are some of them:

Raider's Aim Training : 6531-5731-1207

: 6531-5731-1207 Jowim Sniper Training : 8277-8731-9788

: 8277-8731-9788 Chapter 4 Warm-Up : 7264-2987-8032

: 7264-2987-8032 Skaavok Aim Training: 8022-6842-4965

If you’re tired of Creative maps, you can also enter Fortnite bot lobbies and practice against AI-controlled players. These lobbies are very easy to play in, which makes them perfect for practice.

With enough practice, there is no doubt that you will master every weapon in the video game and use it to dominate your opponents.

