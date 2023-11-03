How to get the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Victory Umbrella

OG Fortnite has arrived in the nostalgic Chapter 4 Season 5. Player-favorite weapons, characters, and POIs have all returned with the new season. Best of all, players can once again get the free Victory Umbrella reward to mark their presence during the season.

Players always love free cosmetics, and Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, just like all previous seasons, allows players to earn a free Umbrella. For the uninitiated, Umbrellas are glider cosmetics that players use while dropping from the Battle Bus. With this all-new free Umbrella, players can glide right onto the island in style.

Win a game for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Victory Umbrella

Victory Umbrellas are some of the most coveted cosmetics in the Battle Royale. Every season, a new Victory Umbrella is up for grabs for free. It matches the season's theme, and this time, Epic has decided to go OG.

Victory Umbrella, as the name suggests, is rewarded to players for winning their first game of the season. Therefore, players must win a game in the Battle Royale mode to get the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Victory Umbrella. This seems to be a fair price for a cosmetic that would otherwise cost a few hundred V-Bucks.

Getting a Victory Royale can often be tough and sometimes takes an equal amount of skill and luck. However, there are a few things that players can keep in mind to make it easier. Strategic drop locations, avoiding unnecessary duels, and having enough ammo and heals are often enough for an easy win.

Tilted Towers returns to Chapter 4 Season 5 (Image via Epic Games)

Everything else new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

There might be hardly anything new in Chapter 4 Season 5, but there are certainly a lot of old things returning. Popular weapons like the Scar, Pump Shotgun, and the Hunting Rifle have finally returned. Tilted Towers will once again be the hot drop choice for most players. Moreover, trolls can have a little fun with Boogie Bombs, Grappler, and Damage Traps once again.

OG Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

It is uncanny to see how much the same Chapter 1 and Chapter 4 Season 5 are. Multiple hotfixes throughout the season will bring back a lot more beloved items from the entirety of Chapter 1 leading up to the Jetpacks and Ballers introduced in Seasons 8 and 9. Clearly, Epic Games listened to the player community and made Fortnite amazing again.

