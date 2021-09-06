How to get the Fortnite Galaxy Girl 2.0 skin in Season 7

The recently released Fortnite Galaxy Girl 2.0 skin garnered quite a lot of attention from gamers. Initially, only a certain number of Galaxy Girl 2.0 skins were released by Epic, and a small fraction of loopers were able to get the skin. However, players were assured that the skin would be released soon in the game, and it seems that Epic has kept its promise.

Prior to Fortnite Season 7, several gamers had claimed that Fortnite was dead. However, the developers proved them wrong with regular content updates and hotfixes.

The developers have also released several skins to the game. The Galaxy Girl 2.0 is a recent addition to the list, and players are eager to find out how to get hold of it.

Fortnite Season 7: Galaxy Girl 2.0 is available in the Item Shop

Epic and tech giant Samsung recently engaged in a collaborative event. This is not the first time the two organizations have come along together. The success of the earlier collaboration events compelled them to join hands once again.

The world lives within you.



Embrace the universe through the Event Horizon Set, available now! pic.twitter.com/G6XHx5lLHA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 5, 2021

The most recent collaboration between Epic and Samsung was a bit different from the rest. This event was solely available for players who owned a device belonging to the Samsung S21 series. Top-performing gamers from each region were rewarded with the Galaxy Girl 2.0 outfit and other accessories for free.

Since the event was exclusively available for a section of gamers, most members of the Fortnite community lost the opportunity to claim the Galaxy Girl 2.0 skin in Fortnite Season 7.

It was recently revealed that the developers have rolled out the coveted skin in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players who had missed out on it can claim it in the game by exchanging a few hundred V-Bucks.

The Galaxy Girl 2.0 bundle is available in the Fortnite Item Shop, and gamers can get hold of it by spending 2500 V-Bucks. The bundle consists of the coveted skin, along with the Galaxy Grappler reactive back bling, Galaxy Starblades pickaxe, and the Vortextual wrap.

Apart from the bundle, the items are also available as independent components. The outfit and the back bling costs around 2000 V-Bucks, while the Vortextual wrap is available for 500 V-Bucks. The Galaxy Starblades are available as well, and players will be required to spend 1200 V-Bucks to own them.

The coveted outfit, along with the reactive backbling, makes it one of the most desirable skins released in Fortnite Season 7. Gamers should therefore waste no time and get hold of the Galaxy Girl 2.0 skin as soon as possible.

