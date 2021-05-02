How to get Fortnite Redeem codes in 2021: Step-by-step guide

Fortnite redeem codes are simple codes that players can purchase online. These codes can be related to V-Bucks or special promotions that keep occurring in the game.

When it comes to V-Bucks, Fortnite redeem codes are an easy alternative for those who aren't comfortable buying V-Bucks from within the game itself.

How to get Fortnite redeem codes in 2021

The easiest way to get Fortnite redeem codes right currently is by purchasing the Fortnite Batman Zero point comics. The first issue was released on April 20th, and the next issue is due on May 4th.

All six issues in these comics contain Fortnite redeem codes for some Batman-themed cosmetics in the game. Players who have successfully redeemed all six codes will be rewarded with a free Armored Batman skin as well.

Other than that, players can get their hands on these Fortnite redeem codes by purchasing V-Bucks cards from offline stores like GameStop. V-Bucks cards of different values are available. Out of all these cards, the $19 Fortnite V-Bucks card was quite popular because it got turned into a meme.

Ok.. $19.00 Fortnite card.



Who wAnts it?

And yes, I'm giving it away.



Remember: SHARE. SHARE

SHARE.



..and Trolls... DON'T GET BLOCKED! — Max (@maxmoefoe) February 4, 2021

These cards were initially restricted to the United States of America, but they've started rolling out in European countries as well.

When it comes to these Fortnite redeem codes, the process is simple. Players need to note that the only way to redeem these codes is by heading over to Fortnite.com/redeem.

Players need to first log in to their account before posting the code in the relevant box. Once they've done that, they will need to hit the redeem button. The item associated with the code will then be sent to their Fortnite accounts directly.

Players need to note that there are no Fortnite redeem code generators in existence. The ones found on the internet are mostly fake and can usually result in Fortnite account and data theft.

Players should purchase these redeem codes from verified sellers only. Also, these Fortnite redeem codes can be redeemed at the site mentioned above. There are no third-party sites where these codes can be redeemed.