How to get the WildCat skin code in Fornite Season 7

One of Fortnite's exclusive skins is the WildCat; it can only be acquired through a special purchase. However, players can get hold of this item through a simple method.

Skins in Fortnite are one of the most significant aspects of the game. Developers roll out several Fortnite skins that can either be bought from the Item Shop or claimed from events.

Players simply love dressing up their in-game characters in exclusive outfits. While some skins can be readily equipped, there are a few cosmetics that are-only available through special events and purchases.

Having said that, this article will reveal how one can get the coveted WildCat skin for free in Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Methods to acquire the WildCat bundle

The WildCat bundle is one of the rarest items in Fortnite. Players will seldom come across opponents with the coveted skin. Those who own the item waste no opportunity to flaunt it on the island.

Basically, the WildCat bundle is only available through the purchase of Nintendo Switch. The package comes with a device and a special code that can be redeemed in the game to get the coveted bundle. The code also rewards players with 2000 V-Bucks.

The Nintendo Switch costs over £300 and hence, is a pretty expensive investment. In light of that, it remains one of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

Players can, however, get hold of the cosmetics from another method without spending a fortune.

Apparently, there are several WildCat codes available from various Fortnite content creators. These codes are frequently given out through certain giveaways on their channels.

Players who get a hold of this code will be able to get the WildCat skin for free. They'll be required to enter the code in the Redeem section to claim their reward.

Getting the WildCat skin in Fortnite is quite a fortunate affair. As mentioned above, it is one of the rarest outfits in the game. Therefore, only a few players are able to acquire it.

The bundle also comes with three separate styles for the WildCat skin, offering it versatility and style in abundance.

