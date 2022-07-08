How to get free FNCS rewards in Fortnite (July 8, 2022)

Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) 2022 is here. Players can now claim their FNCS rewards starting July 7, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT. These rewards will be in the form of Twitch drops, and players can claim them by watching a participating Twitch channel for at least 30 minutes.

Epic games has thrown open the latest installment of FNCS. The 2022 event will start broadcasting from July 10. While regional winners will compete in a battle for a share of $3,000,000 and the coveted Axe of Champions, every other Fortnite player will also receive a free drop in celebration of the event.

Fortnite Competitive



Check out more details in our blog: Grab your snacks!It's almost time for the show to begin! Chapter 3, Season 3 #FNCS broadcasts begin on July 10!

Hype cups and other qualifying matches have already started and will continue for the next ten weeks. The FNCS Invitational Finals 2022, set to be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, will finally be making a return to the in-person format after two years.

Claim your free Fortnite drops now!

Players can claim their free drops until July 23, 2022, 8:00 PM CDT by watching a live-stream of any participating Epic partner channel (Like Nick Eh 30) for at least 30 minutes.

Different dates correspond to different item drops. To win all the items, players need to have a Twitch account linked to their Epic account. For a step-by-step guide on how to link their accounts and avail the rewards, they can follow the steps as listed below:

Visit the "Connected Accounts" page on your Epic account after signing in.

After locating the Twitch icon on the page, you need to click on the "Connect" button.

Click on "Link your Account."

You will be redirected to a pop-up that will ask for your Twitch account credentials.

After filling out your information, click on "Authorize."

Find a streamer on Twitch who has the 'drops enabled' option toggled on. Fortnite players can check if a certain channel has drops enabled by looking at the top right corner, just above the chats.

Upon meeting the criteria, players need to navigate to the "Drops" option, which is under their profile picture.

Upon clicking the option, they will be re-directed to a page where they can claim the rewards by clicking on "Claim Now."

Players should note that it might take up to14 days for the drops to reflect on their Fortnite account.

What is FNCS?

For the unversed, Epic Games holds an annual Fortnite competition that is attended by pro players from across the globe. FNCS is open to everyone, and any eligible player can partake in the qualifying matches.

Over a period of ten weeks, a plethora of players compete in ranked matches to win a prize pool of $3 million USD. Those who finish in top positions move ahead to the next level. The cycle continues until a select few players remain.

For the year 2022, the drop consists of the following:

Peaceful Emoticon

King and Champion Spray

Champion's Honor Back Bling

Loading screen

These prizes have already started dropping, and players can now rush to Twitch and claim the free rewards.

