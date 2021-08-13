How to get Free Guy skin in Fortnite Season 7: Release date, timing, how to redeem and more details

Fortnite recently announced an association with Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, which hits theaters tomorrow. Interestingly, Epic Games announced the 'Dude' Free Guy skin, which is up for grabs starting today.

Fortnite has seen its fair share of collaborations. Devs recently announced a collaboration with DC, which saw several characters descend upon Fortnite Island. Players will be able to get their hands on the Superman skin after weeks of anticipation.

The BR also witnessed the introduction of several characters from Suicide Squad. The season took a surprising turn when the devs announced a collaboration with Free Guy, which also features two heavyweights from the gaming fraternity, Ninja and Pokimane.

The star of the film, however, is Ryan Reynolds. It is important to note that he is not available as a playable character, but the skin based on the character he plays goes live today.

How to get the 'Dude' Free Guy skin in Fortnite

Like most other skins that have perforated the title, players will be able to purchase the Free Guy skin from the Fortnite Item Shop. While we don't know the price yet, it is expected to cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, which is quite a lot.

How to get the Free Guy skin and emote in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

At the time of writing, there are no matching cosmetics that go along with the skin. However, Epic Games is full of surprises and players might witness a backbling or a pickaxe sooner rather than later.

Release date

The skin arrives in the Item Shop today at 5.00 pm PDT | 8.00 pm EDT | 1.00 am BST (August 13).

Ryan Reynolds has been associated with Fortnite for a while now. He first appeared in the title during Chapter 2 - Season 2, when players were able to grab a skin based on Deadpool.

We could always use a bit more kindness on the Island so Guy from @Freeguymovie has stopped in with a few tasks to do.



Complete quests to earn the new Good Guy Emote!



🔗: https://t.co/cPH0R5DQta pic.twitter.com/S10xk58p6q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 12, 2021

Epic Games has also added an emote based on Free Guy. Players can unlock this emote by completing the challenges that have been listed and it can be accessed by visiting the ATMs that are scattered all over Fortnite Island. Completing five challenges will allow players to earn the emote for free.

Edited by Sabine Algur