How to get free skin in Fortnite: Is it possible?

Fortnite has come out as one of the most popular battle royale titles in the past few years. The developers have showcased prolific consistency to keep the game entertaining and add new gamers to the franchise every year.

One of the most frequently asked questions regarding Fortnite is whether it rewards gamers with free skin.

The popularity of titles depends a lot on the free items rolled out by the developers. It can be stated sans any doubts that Epic Games releases several free skins for Fortnite that can be claimed in-game.

Fortnite: Different methods to get hold of free skins

1) Championship events

Based on the recent teases by Samsungs social media accounts, the Event Horizon set might be an upcoming Fortnite x Samsung collaboration.



Despite having assets for the shop; the Pickaxe has the source of "Event", and the Skin/Backbling don't have a source at all. pic.twitter.com/lyF6UqQTQB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 19, 2021

Throughout the year, Epic organizes several Fortnite tournaments and championships for almost all the regions. These events are one of the best ways to get hold of free cosmetics and other in-game items.

The top-performing gamers from each region get hold of the coveted skins absolutely free.

2) Collaboration events

Epic has a wide range of collaboration history. The developer has engaged in several successful collabs with some well-known icons and brands in the world. Through these associations, Epic has been able to solidify its hold in the market and do some serious business.

The Fortnite collaboration events are extremely popular among gamers as they reward them with free skins and other in-game items. Some of these cosmetics are extremely rare, and loopers do not miss the opportunity to claim them.

3) Battle Pass

I have officially completed the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass through and through; LVL 213, unlocked every Kymera/Superman customization, and bought the Mecha Morty skin



I have achieved nirvana pic.twitter.com/FwqChqGWRO — thecheesewizard_ (@techezwazard_) August 26, 2021

Gamers will be shocked to see this option, as technically, they need to pay a certain amount to get the Fortnite Battle Pass. However, they should consider a lot of factors involved before striking this option out.

The Battle Pass has several exclusive Fortnite skins and other in-game items. They can unlock these items by ranking up the tiers and grinding XPs. The Battle Pass costs around 950 V-Bucks, and purchasing it allows loopers to claim several Fortnite outfits.

They should also remember that a random outfit in the Item Shop costs between 1000 to 2000 V-Bucks. Therefore, buying the Battle Pass for a lower rate and claiming the cosmetics at no cost is indeed a good deal, and often, the cost is nullified.

4) Gifts

Fortnite has the option to send gifts to friends. Gamers who receive any outfit as a gift can claim it without spending any money.

However, the one who sent the gift needs to purchase it from the Fortnite Item Shop.

