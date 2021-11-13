How to get the Hacivat skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

After more than a thousand days of dormancy, an incredibly rare skin has finally returned to the limelight for Fortnite fans. Hacivat has made a comeback to Fortnite's in-game shop amid booming support from its player base, especially those who've been around since the skin's original debut.

Apparently, Hacivat is ready to display his dark power and strength. This skin could be released along with the next link in Chapter 2 Season 8's story, possibly as a combatant to the Cubes and the Queen. As opposed to that, it could also arrive alongside other popular Season 8 skins.

Hacivat returns to the Fortnite shop after a 1,062-day absence

Hacivat will be available in the Fortnite in-game shop later tonight for players to purchase. Arriving after much anticipation, the skin is widely considered one of the rarest cosmetics to ever be released in the game. On top of that, the Hacivat skin comes with its own cosmetic bundle that includes various items to further accentuate its aesthetic.

This version of Hacivat seems to resemble a much darker, possibly more sinister outlook of his former brightly-colored self. Epic Games stated that he traveled through a dark journey before making his return to Fortnite.

As part of the Hacivat set, players can also purchase his harvesting tool, called the Tree Splitter, along with his glider, the Stygian Shadowbox, and his famous emote, the Squat Kick. It seems like there will be an option to use both of his styles, the dark and the original version.

This skin is a blast from the past as some Fortnite enthusiasts thought it would never return to the game. It became so rare that people began selling their Fortnite accounts that contained the purchased skin.

Those who feared they'd never get a chance to rock the Hacivat look can rest easy as his skin will be available for purchase, likely for around 1,500-2,000 V-Bucks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul