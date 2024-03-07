How to get Katt Skin in Fortnite

The Katt Skin is a futuristic version of Kit in a space suit and is the latest addition to the Fortnite Crew. Adding it to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1 is rather odd given the theme and even more so taking into account the upcoming theme for Chapter 5 Season 2. Nevertheless, given Kit's popularity among community members, a space-faring version of the character will be loved as well.

On that note, the Katt Skin has a LEGO Style as well, which is great news for players who love the open-world experience. They will be able to cosplay as a space-faring Katt. That being said, here is how to get the Katt Skin in Fortnite.

Katt Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Katt Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As of today (March 6, 2024), Katt Skin, along with all other cosmetics associated with the Kataclysm Set, are listed in the Item Shop.

The Kataclysm Set consists of a total of three cosmetic items:

Katt (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Styles)

Ro-Boy (Back Bling + Styles)

Katt's Carver (Pickaxe)

The Kataclysm Set and all corresponding cosmetics can only be obtained by subscribing to Crew (March 2024). There is no way to purchase any of the cosmetic items individually or separately from the Item Shop. The Kataclysm Set will cost $11.99 and will include Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks, and Rocket Pass Premium.

On that note, as the Kataclysm Set is part of the Crew for March 2024, there is a Legacy Set associated with it as well. It will contain certain bonus cosmetics that you can unlock as time progresses. Katt (Outfit) and Ro-Boy (Back Bling) have five extra selectable styles each. They are:

Kataclysm Legacy

Auris Legacy

Phase Legacy

Rimebound Legacy

Cosmic Legacy

It will take a total of six months minimum to unlock these styles and own every cosmetic that is associated with the Kataclysm Set. There is no maximum time limit.

How long will Katt Skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Kataclysm Set is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As the Katt Skin is part of the Crew Pack for March 2024, it will be available in the Item Shop until the end of this month. Once removed from the Item Shop, it will likely never be featured ever again for the time being. This rule could change in the future based on Epic Games' statement, but nothing is confirmed.

As such, if you want Katt Skin, you have until March 31, 2024, to get it via the Fortnite Crew Pack (March 2024). On a side note, if you subscribe to Crew now, you will also get access to the Crew Pack for next month (April 2024). Whatever cosmetics will be part of the upcoming set will be added to your locker at the start of next month.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!