How to get the Mike Lowrey Fortnite skin in Season 7

Epic Games had recently revealed the arrival of Bad Boys for Life in Fortnite. Will Smith as Mike Lowrey has finally joined Chapter 2 Season 7, and players can now enjoy playing as the iconic Hollywood character.

Mike Lowrey is one of the last skins to arrive ahead of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The Will Smith Fortnite skin is part of a bundle that also includes hunting knives as a harvesting tool and a backbling. Those who want to drop down to the island looking like a boss can definitely get the Mike Lowrey bundle.

Will Smith in Fortnite is dressed up in an olive green turtleneck with a pair of shades. He also has a shoulder rig to give him a look similar to his character in the Bad Boys franchise.

You wanna be like Mike, you gotta dress like Mike 🕶️



Grab the Mike Lowrey Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/JVM9yp4Bus — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 29, 2021

How to get the Will Smith Mike Lowrey skin in Fortnite?

Mike Lowrey is an item shop bundle, and players will have to head to the Fortnite item shop to purchase the Will Smith skin. The base skin and the backbling cost 1,500 V-Bucks. However, if players also want the harvesting tool, they will have to shell out an additional 500 V-bucks.

Therefore, the Mike Lowrey bundle will cost a total of 2,000 V-bucks in Fortnite. Although players have the option to opt-out of buying the harvesting tool, frankly, it is the best part of the set.

Bad Boys for Life was released in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Regardless of its box office run being cut short, it still managed to climb to the position of the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

Missed Men in Black x Fortnite collab

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has an alien theme, and if Epic Games wanted a Will Smith skin in the game, bringing Agent J from the Men in Black franchise would have been the perfect opportunity.

That's very true huh MIB you know what it would have been a cool back bling for Will Smith MIB character is the pug from MIB I think his name was Frank if I'm not mistaken it's been a long time since I seen that movie that was a pretty good movie! — Thomas Garner (@ThomasG16794114) August 29, 2021

Unfortunately, Epic Games missed out on what could have been the most sensible collab ever, as Will Smith is one of the best alien hunters Hollywood has ever seen.

