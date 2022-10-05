How to get the Rocket League Car (Octane Spawner) in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite and Rocket League are two games that will forever be linked. However, they have very little in common, given that one is the most popular battle royale title in the world and the other is a sports game with vehicles.

Epic Games purchased Psyonix, the company behind Rocket League, a couple of years ago. Since then, the developer has tried to connect the two games in various ways. It has introduced multiple collaborations and challenges in one game that offer rewards in the other.

The latest crossover is a little bit more fun. The cars in Rocket League function very differently than the ones in Fortnite, with much higher octane and a lot more creativity.

As part of the latest crossover, a Rocket League Car, also known as the Octane Spawner, can now be used in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Steps to get the Octane Spawner from Rocket League in Fortnite

Step 1: Enter Creative mode

The Discovery tab for Creative (Image via Fortnite News on Twitter)

The Octane Spawner is available in Fortnite Creative mode, so you will need to open a new custom map to get it. To do so, change the game mode from Battle Royale to Creative and start the match.

You can either enter an existing world of yours or create a new, empty one. It doesn't matter which one you choose; it's just a matter of whether you want the Rocket League Car on a map you've worked on previously.

Step 2: Find the device

The Rocket League Car spawner (Image via oShven on YouTube)

The next step is to open the inventory. Whatever button it is should be denoted on the side of the screen.

Once there, navigate to the "Devices" tab. This is the one with the spawners, rocket boost, and other fun things that Fortnite Creative offers. The Octane Spawner should be in the second slot on the page.

Step 3: Place down the Octane Spawner

The newly placed Octane Spawner (Image via oShven on YouTube)

The spawner can be added to the inventory from the Devices tab.

Once you are on it, you will have the option to place it down on the ground, which will then spawn the vehicle in question.

Step 4: Drive the car

Driving the car around (Image via oShven on YouTube)

You can enter the car with the same button you use for a truck or Whiplash in the regular Fortnite game. From there, you can drive and use the boost as necessary, but it will eventually run out.

The first option in the Devices tab is the Rocket Boost, which is the device in Rocket League that gives you the ability to boost your vehicle. In order to drive this vehicle exactly like in Rocket League, you need to place some of these devices around the map.

Epic Games has added a special map for the car to be driven on. The map code is 7808-4434-5127.

Right now, the Octane Spawner is only available in Creative mode, though it is possible that Epic Games will bring it to Battle Royale in some way in the future.

