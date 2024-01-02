How to get Rough Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite presents an expansive environment where you'll encounter a diverse array of distinctive items. While certain resources can be easily acquired or obtained randomly while exploring various biomes, others demand a bit more effort. One such item is the Rough Sapphire, and obtaining it involves traveling to different areas. Nevertheless, armed with the right knowledge of the appropriate locations, acquiring the material can be a straightforward process.

Rough Sapphires contribute to a significant weapon buff, making them a highly valuable resource for your inventory. Additionally, there are Charm recipes that incorporate this ingredient. This article provides details on the locations of Rough Sapphires and offers guidance on how to secure them.

Steps to get Rough Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite

1) Carry some essential items

As you explore these caves, your health will gradually decrease. (Image via Epic Games)

Before embarking on the quest for Rough Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite, ensure that possess protection against cold weather, like the Inner Fire Charm. This is crucial because Rough Sapphire is located within the caves of the ice biome, where temperatures are extremely low. As you explore these, your health will gradually decrease due to the frigid conditions, necessitating the use of cold resistance items or other means to keep warm.

In addition to said items, it is imperative to wield an axe with substantial damage-dealing capabilities. This is essential because, within the caves, you may encounter formidable monsters that are capable of incapacitating you with only a few strikes. Therefore, ensure that you have a high-damage axe or another potent weapon for self-defense.

2) Head to the ice biome

Journey to the ice biome. (Image via Epic Games)

After obtaining the required items, journey to the ice biome. Once there, start exploring around to discover numerous caves throughout the area. Venture into one, where you'll encounter random enemies; defeat them to commence your search for Rough Sapphire.

3) Break the ores

Inside the caves, you'll encounter ores that cling to the walls and emit a bluish sparkle when struck. Break these ores to obtain Rough Sapphire. Feel free to break as many as you desire to gather a substantial amount.

Uses of Rough Sapphires in LEGO Fortnite

Rough Sapphires within LEGO Fortnite can enhance a weapon's strength. There are specific charm recipes utilizing these, such as the Good Luck Charm and the Regeneration Charm.

Recipe for the Good Luck Charm:

To create the Good Luck Charm, gather three Heavy Wool Thread, five Rough Amber, five Rough Ruby, and five Rough Sapphires. Upon crafting it, you will experience increased chances of obtaining rare loot while digging, along with additional hearts and armor.

Recipe for the Regeneration Charm:

To craft the Regeneration Charm, assemble three Heavy Wool Thread, five Cut Sapphires, five Cursed Bones, and one Frost Brute Scale. Once equipped, you will receive a health regeneration effect over time, as well as additional hearts and armor.

