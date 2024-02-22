How to get Sand in LEGO Fortnite

The LEGO Fortnite world is filled with minerals and resources, and with the new v28.30 update, players can get Sand in-game, unlocking the potential for future crafting recipes. Sand can not only be used in many different ways but can also be one of the easiest materials to acquire in the LEGO game mode, provided players are equipped with a shovel that will let them dig it out from the appropriate areas.

This article will break down all the steps to craft a Shovel and, in turn, get Sand in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to get Sand in LEGO Fortnite

Note that while the process of acquiring Sand itself is quite simple, players have to be equipped with a Shovel. Listed below are all the steps required to craft a Shovel and use it to get Sand in LEGO Fortnite:

1) Gather the materials required

Lumber Mill (Image via Epic Games)

Before starting your journey to craft a Shovel, you must obtain a Crafting Bench, as it will provide the foundation for crafting a Shovel and other useful tools later. Once you have the Crafting Bench ready, collect the materials required to craft the Shovel. Given below are all the resources you need:

Three Wooden Rods

One Wooden Plank

You can acquire these materials by using four pieces of wood and crafting them at the Lumber Mill.

2) Crafting the Shovel and using it to get Sand in LEGO Fortnite

Sandy regions (Image via Gamers Heroes on YouTube and Epic Games)

Once you've gathered the required materials, return to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Crafting Bench. Here, you can navigate to the Utility section and access the recipe for the Shovel. Submit the collected resources aligning with the Shovel recipe and confirm the crafting process to add the Shovel to your inventory.

Now that you have the necessary tools to harvest Sand, make your way to anywhere within the sandy region in your LEGO Fortnite world. Here, you can dig using the Shovel and harvest Sand to be added to your inventory. You can use Sand in many different ways, including crafting Glass, which can further be used as a material in the crafting recipe for the Spyglass and the Compass.

