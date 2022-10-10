How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Complete guide

Supercharged XP in Fortnite allows players to rapidly gain experience points for one or two matches. To activate this mechanism in-game, all players have to do is not play for a few days.

Yes, as counterproductive as it may seem, Supercharged XP will only trigger when players haven't played the game for a few days or, more specifically, haven't completed any daily challenges. Sounds confusing? Fret not. Here's an explanation and breakdown of things.

Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Explained

"Keep the good vibes going! Accolade XP has been doubled, also jump in now for an extra boost of Supercharged XP."

Players will know that the Supercharged effect has been activated once the XP bar in-game begins to glow yellow. Furthermore, there's no need to rush matches to earn XP, as the Supercharged effect will remain until a certain threshold of XP has been reached.

Here's a recap on how to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Supercharged XP will activate when players don't complete daily challenges or avoid playing Fortnite for a few days

It will provide anywhere between 80,000 to 100,000 XP (depending from player to player)

There is no way to finesse the system to earn more XP, despite certain individuals stating otherwise

Players need to remember that while Supercharged XP is active, any activity undertaken in-game will yield bonus experience points. Simple tasks, such as weeding a Reality Sapling and activating Campfires, will provide large amounts of XP. That being said, Supercharged XP is not all great. Here's why.

Supercharged XP is a supercharged sham for the most part

In theory, Supercharged XP sounds amazing, and that's because it is. For newcomers, getting bonus experience points is a dream come true. However, those who have been around for multiple seasons know too well that Supercharged XP is merely a ruse.

To elaborate, each level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 requires 80,000 XP to complete. This means that a grand total of 16,000,000 XP will be needed to reach level 200 and complete the Battle Pass. Those who own this in-game usually play daily and level up two to three times a day, six times if they own Save The World.

Before i pretty much do anything in Battle Royale & Creative, i had to jump into Save The World to check if they made any changes to the daily xp cap.

Seems the daily cap is now at 480K xp.

Seems the daily cap is now at 480K xp.

But for those who don't own the Battle Pass, don't bother playing every day. Such being the case, Epic Games will try to get them to play more by offering Supercharged XP. When they log in, they'll see their XP bar glow yellow.

Once they notice that every activity gives them bonus experience points, the urge to play drastically increases. Players will enthusiastically start playing in hopes of speeding up the leveling process. Alas, it only lasts one level's worth of XP. After about 80,000 XP has been earned via the Supercharged process, XP gain reverts to normal.

In essence, Epic Games does not provide bonus XP, but rather a quick fix to level up fast by one level. Such being the case, this cannot be used as a sustainable way to level up in-game. Given that this process has been the same for multiple seasons, it will not change anytime soon.

While Supercharged XP in Fortnite is not bad, it provides a false sense of security to those wanting to level up fast. Truth be told, playing the game daily and gaining experience points is far better than not playing for a few days and gaining one level.

