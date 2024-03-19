How to get The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Midas has finally made his return to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2, and to celebrate the return of one of the most beloved characters in the game's lore, Epic Games has launched the Rise Of Midas event. It brings along a ton of new quests and free rewards, including The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe that players can acquire through the Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM.

The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe, interestingly, already has a certain amount of history as it features a Golden shark with a harpoon stabbed through it. This signifies Midas finally exacting revenge on the Loot Shark that devoured him in the Chapter 2 Season 3 launch trailer, inadvertently being responsible for Midas' captivity in the Underworld.

This article will break down how players can go about acquiring The Gilded Vengeance pickaxe and truly support Midas in his return to the Island.

How to unlock The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

In order to unlock The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe, you will have to explore the new Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM in Chapter 5 Season 2. The LTM comes with its own set of challenges and quests. You can complete these challenges to not only acquire up to 200,000 XP for the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, but also get your hands on free cosmetics.

One of these cosmetic rewards is The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe, and you need to complete 12 of the 19 Floor Is Lava LTM quests in order to add The Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe to your Fortnite cosmetic library. In addition to this, you can also acquire Lightning King and Zeus Medallion sprays for completing three and six Floor Is Lava LTM quests, respectively.

It is important to note that while there are some Floor Is Lava LTM quests already available, Epic Games will be slowly rolling out the rest. So keep an eye out on the Quests tab in Fortnite's main menu to stay up to date.

As the Rise Of Midas event continues in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, you can expect the King of Gold to make a lasting impact on not just the gameplay, but also on the ongoing Chapter 5 narrative.

