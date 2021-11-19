How to get The Paradigm skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

With the Cubes taking over the Island in Fortnite's Season 8, a returning character has also arrived to combat them and their leader. The Cube Queen, the major antagonist for the current season, finally has a worthy adversary that may be able to stop her and the Cubes' advances.

In the past, Fortnite has dished out several skins for free if players complete the right criteria, and the Paradigm skin is one in the same. Another Fortnite Cup is about to hit the game, similar to many Epic Games has released before.

Fortnite Paradigm Cup allows players to receive the rare skin for free

To obtain this Fortnite skin, players need to compete in the Paradigm Cup and score enough points to reach the top tier on the leaderboard. Epic Games hasn't released confirmed details of the Paradigm Cup as of now, but expect it to follow the same format as previous Cups, like the Thanos Cup.

🧪 Comical 🧪 @ComicaIBigSpoon



Compete in the Paradigm cup for a chance to earn the Visitor GG spray and The Paradigm outfit before she returns to the item shop.



More Info Here: The Paradigm has arrived to join the fight against the Cube Queen for a limited time.Compete in the Paradigm cup for a chance to earn the Visitor GG spray and The Paradigm outfit before she returns to the item shop.More Info Here: epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… The Paradigm has arrived to join the fight against the Cube Queen for a limited time.Compete in the Paradigm cup for a chance to earn the Visitor GG spray and The Paradigm outfit before she returns to the item shop.More Info Here: epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/YRuqxDGfJt

Fortnite Cups consist of 10 games for players to compete in and score points. There's usually a relatively small window of time to complete these 10 matches, so Fortnite players should focus and prepare for others to have their game faces on.

If players score enough points, they'll reach high on the leaderboards, which, in this case, reward the Paradigm skin for those in the top ranks. Points are scored in a couple of ways - eliminations and time survived.

Contradictory to what most may think, time survived outweighs eliminations by far. Eliminations generally reward players with only 1 point, but making it to the top 10 gives out over 20.

LMGCAF★Rogue @RogueTrooperrr In celebration of "The Foundation" coming to the item shop soon, we thought it'd be best we brought one of the sisters.



Grab "The Paradigm" outfit in the Item Shop on November 23rd! In celebration of "The Foundation" coming to the item shop soon, we thought it'd be best we brought one of the sisters.Grab "The Paradigm" outfit in the Item Shop on November 23rd! https://t.co/0ZaxXDpJQn

Finishing in first-place in a match grants 42 points, the most players can receive from a single source. The best way to compete in these is to avoid fights when possible and survive until the last group of players is left, in order to get the most points in a match.

Look for the Paradigm Cup in Fortnite to compete for the skin that comes along with it, before it heads back to the shop.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider