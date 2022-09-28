How to get the Veronika skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Veronika skin has finally been released into Fortnite Battle Royale! This cosmetic item was added to the video game with the v21.50 update on August 30 and is the first Starter Pack in Chapter 3 Season 4.

This Fortnite skin is special as Veronika wears a top that says, "Dead Game." For those of you who are out of the loop, this is Epic Games' way of poking fun at all those people who claim that Fortnite is a dead game.

The new cosmetic item looks great and comes with many extras. Unfortunately, the Veronika skin cannot be bought for V-Bucks and will only be available for a limited time.

This article will explain how to get the Fortnite Veronika skin along with all of her accessories and everything else you need to know about it.

The Fortnite Veronika skin comes with a new Starter Pack

The Veronika skin can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop. However, unlike other items, you cannot purchase this skin for V-Bucks. Instead, you will have to perform a real-money transaction.

The Starter Pack is called the Checkered Past and costs $3.99. Here is everything that the new pack includes:

600 V-Bucks

Veronika skin

Good Ol' Pete back bling

Thudthumper pickaxe

Checks and scratches wrap

Fortnite players can purchase the Veronika skin from the new Starter Pack (Image via Epic Games)

To obtain the new skin, open the Item Shop and scroll down until you see the Checkered Past pack. Then open the pack and hold the purchase button to obtain it.

Keep in mind that this is a real-money purchase, which means that you will need to use your credit or debit card, PayPal, or another payment method to get the new pack.

As soon as the payment is processed, which usually happens instantly, four new cosmetic items will appear in your Locker along with 600 V-Bucks. Considering the price of V-Bucks, buying the Checkered Past pack is perfect for anyone who needs the premium currency.

More information regarding Checkered Past pack

Since the new Starter Pack was released on Monday, September 26, many players will be wearing the Veronika skin in the next few weeks. The skin has an interesting reference about Fortnite being a "dead game", making it high in demand.

However, it's important to note that the pack will leave the Item Shop at some point and never return again. Unlike every other cosmetic item from the shop, Starter Packs are unique and can only be purchased for a limited time.

Fortnite Checkered Past pack will be available in the Item Shop for a limited time (Image via Epic Games)

Furthermore, players should be aware that Starter Packs are non-refundable. They can neither be refunded with Lifetime Tickets nor with the Cancel Purchase feature. However, it is possible to get a refund through your purchase platform if you play on a gaming console, but this is a rather complicated procedure.

Before buying items, you are allowed to inspect them and see what they look like. But once you purchase them, you will not be able to get your money back.

