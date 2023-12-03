How to get the Victory Royale Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is almost here. With the arrival of the new season, players are already curious to know about some of the free rewards they can get their hands on early into the season. The Victory Umbrella, which is nothing but a glider that helps players descend on the ground safely after jumping from a height, is one such item that can be earned in the game.

Ever since its inception, the game has modified the idea of a parachute and converted it into an umbrella. This adds a fun element to the game and gives it an identity of its own. That said, here's how players can get the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Victory Umbrella.

How to unlock the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Victory Umbrella easily

As the name suggests, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Victory Umbrella can be acquired by winning your very first match of the season. There are no other requirements. There are two variants of the item: one being a ranked variant known as the High Society Ranker and the other being the Rebel Brella.

While players will have to win a ranked match in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 to get the High Society Ranker, for the Rebel Brella, players will have to win an unranked match in the season. It's also worth noting that there's no specific time limit within which you have to get these wins. Just winning a match before the season ends, in either mode, will grant you access to both these items.

The Chapter 5 Season 1 Victory Umbrella cannot be purchased using V-Bucks or real money. The only way to get it is by performing well in matches and winning them. Here are a few pointers on how to win matches easily in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to win matches easily in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Considering that this is a brand new season, winning matches might not be that difficult if you're skilled enough, but if you're new to the game, the following pointers should help you out on your journey on the Island.

Always observe the map carefully. When you're waiting for all players to join the lobby, you will be able to check the map out. Here, you can plan out where you want to land and your overall route. So, try landing in areas that are not likely to be hot drops, and then work your way around the island.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will be introducing a lot of new weapons and items, so make sure you loot whatever weapon you find. Even if it's a weapon of common rarity, it's best to have a gun. You do not want to show up with just your pickaxe in a gunfight.

Finally, note your surroundings, and always be on the move. A stationary target is a sitting duck, so don't remain stationary for too long, or you will be shot at.

The tips mentioned above are some of the basic ideas that players need to take into consideration while dropping into Chapter 5 Season 1, in pursuit of the Victory Umbrella.

