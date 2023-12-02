Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date for PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 will be releasing in just a few hours. This marks the beginning of a new phase of the storyline—one filled with mystery and uncertainty. According to Slone's audio logs, for the first time in countless lifetimes, even she has no clue about what's going to happen next. Despite the Battle Pass already being leaked, information is limited.

As such, once The Big Bang concludes, new realities will emerge and link up with Reality Zero. Three of them have been revealed thus far, but there could be countless more out there. However, before any of this can occur, the downtime and subsequent update for v28.00 must go live. That said, here is more information about the same.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative in nature.

Release date for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on different platforms

The release date for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC is December 3, 2023. It will also mark the start of Winterfest 2023. While the date has been confirmed, the exact release time is unclear. This is the first time that servers will remain online following a major in-game event.

Based on the official information provided, the servers will run until 11:30 pm Eastern Time, for approximately one and a half hours after the Chapter 4 Season 5 Battle Pass expires in-game. Prior to downtime starting, players will be able to access Creative once The Big Bang live event ends.

Other modes, such as Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Save The World, will be deactivated. Epic Games may be planning to update these before other aspects of the game. Either way, it's a small win for the community, especially those who enjoy Creative mode.

Release times for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 on different platforms

Although the release date can be confirmed, the release timings are still not set in stone. While the servers will come online for users across all platforms at the same time, the update will be pushed for consoles first.

Nevertheless, based on past updates, the timeline would be approximately eight to nine hours. With downtime starting at 11:30 pm Eastern Time, the servers should come online by 8:30 am Eastern Time on December 3, 2023.

Leaks and other information about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 could start appearing as soon as 4 am Eastern Time or perhaps even earlier. With the Battle Pass already being leaked a few hours ago and Peter Griffin being featured in it, things are already looking interesting.

The Big Bang will mark the beginning of endless possibilities, and if the rumors are true, it would expand upon the type of content being added to Fortnite. LEGO, music, and racing modes are just the start. Judging by everything showcased thus far, whatever it is, it's going to be spectacular.

