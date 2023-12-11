How to get Wheat in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite, obtaining essential resources is critical for crafting various items and expanding your inventory. One such valuable resource is Wheat, an essential ingredient that has multiple uses in the game. This article will guide you through the steps of obtaining Wheat, making sure that you are well-equipped for your future building adventures.

Wheat is a vital ingredient that can elevate your culinary potential in LEGO Fortnite. To begin your hunt for Wheat, explore the game's open world and pay particular attention to abandoned camps and buildings. These areas often house chests that can yield Wheat as loot, providing an initial source of this essential resource. However, there's a better way to acquire Wheat.

An efficient way to obtain Wheat in LEGO Fortnite

Farm (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

While looking for Wheat in chests can provide you with a chance of coming across this crop, you need to ensure a steady supply of Wheat for potential future endeavors. This is why your Wheat farm comes in.

In order to start your own Wheat farm, acquire at least one unit of Wheat from looting chests. Then, make your way to your village and construct a farming area within an enclosure. Here, you can plant the acquired Wheat to initiate your personal Wheat farm, a place you can keep returning to harvest whenever you need it.

Utilizing Wheat for Flour

Flour (Image via Perfect Score/YouTube)

While Wheat in itself can be a very useful ingredient, in order to unlock its full potential, you will need to process the Wheat you possess into Flour using a Grain Mill. A Grain Mill is one of the many crafting stations available in LEGO Fortnite and you can construct it with 20 Knotroot Rods, 20 Granite Slabs, and Three Shells.

You can turn Wheat into Flour by accessing the Grain Mill and selecting the Wheat Grain recipe. Assign Wheat to the Grain Mill to grind it into Wheat Grains. You can now turn the Wheat Grains you have into Flour by accessing the Grain Mill again and selecting the Flour recipe. Assign Wheat Grains to the Grain Mill and commence the crafting process.

Following these steps will allow you to get your hand on an abundance of Wheat in LEGO Fortnite and also convert it into Flour. Whether you're baking bread or something else, your culinary adventures in the LEGO Fortnite are sure to be elevated with the addition of this essential resource.

