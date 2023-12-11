How to make Bread in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In the realm of LEGO Fortnite, you can embark on gastronomic adventures that involve mastering the art of crafting delectable treats. Among these culinary delights is the timeless classic, Bread. It is one of the most basic culinary components to acquire in this game mode, and this article will take you through the process.

Before diving into the crafting method, having the essential ingredients ready is a priority. Wheat can be found and harvested from the expansive LEGO Fortnite world and serves as the foundational grain. Moreover, Flour, which can be crafted from Wheat, serves as a crucial component.

Steps to acquiring Bread in LEGO Fortnite

Wheat (Image via MonkeyKingHero on YouTube)

To start your culinary escapade, you must have the Oven station unlocked in your village. If it isn't unlocked yet, ensure you have access to Brightcore, Copper, and Obsidian to follow the crafting recipe for constructing the Oven.

To craft Bread, venture into the LEGO Fortnite world and explore abandoned camps and buildings to loot chests. Wheat is often found as a rare drop in abandoned camps, and once found, it provides the fundamental grain for the recipe.

Wheat Grain (Image via MonkeyKingHero on YouTube)

After acquiring Wheat, head to the Grain Mill station provided it is already constructed in your village. You can then grind Wheat into Wheat Grains using the Grain Mill's crafting options. After you have Wheat Grains in your inventory, you can repeat the process at the Grain Mill to convert Wheat Grains into Flour. Now, you can get on to crafting Bread.

With the Flour, you can move to the Oven; within its crafting menu, select the recipe for Bread. You can assign Flour to the crafting bar and start transforming Flour into a delicious loaf of Bread in LEGO Fortnite. You will need to patiently wait for the Oven to work its magic, and while the crafting may vary, the Oven will craft freshly baked Bread, providing sustenance and healing for your character.

The ability to craft is a creative endeavor players can embark on in this new collaboration game mode. The ability to bake Bread adds a delightful layer to the whole experience.

