How to get free rewards from Fortnite Zero Build Trials

When it comes to general hype in Fortnite, only two things excite Loopers. One, a new season full of possibilities, and two, free rewards. Well, thanks to 'Fortnite Zero Build Trials', players will be able to earn a plethora of rewards simply by securing kills in the Zero Build mode.

However, to start, players will first need to go to this website and log in. Once done, they'll be able to track their progress. Based on the number of points secured, free rewards will be granted accordingly. The event will last from April 6 to April 10, 2022.

List of all Fortnite Zero Build Trials rewards

Loopers will be able to secure a total of five rewards by completing the Fortnite Zero Build Trials. Here is the list:

SMG Slone (Spray) - Obtained by securing one point on day one.

Flying Focus (Spray) - Obtained by securing one point on day two.

Wild Shot (Spray) - Obtained by securing one point on day three.

Ready For Combat (Spray) - Obtained by securing one point on day four.

All abovementioned sprays - Obtained by securing four points on day five.

Boosted Groundsurfer (Glider) - Obtained by completing the goal of the day on any day.

Can you earn the Boosted Groundsurfer on day one of the Fortnite Zero Build Trials?

Much to everyone's sheer delight, the Glider can be unlocked on day one itself. However, to elaborate on how to achieve this, it'll be easier if the prerequisites for the rewards are explained as immediate goals and end-of-day goals.

The immediate goal for each day will task the player to earn one point. Upon earning this one point, the Spray for the respective days will be unlocked. If players are able to earn 30 points on any given day before the event ends, they'll be able to unlock the Glider as well.

Much like the Naruto event, the tasks given to players may vary from day-to-day. For instance, day one is all about killing opponents. As mentioned, one kill will reward the player with the SMG Slone (Spray) and 30 kills will reward them with Boosted Groundsurfer (Glider).

However, if killing is too difficult, players should wait until easier tasks are provided. With a total of five days in hand, there’s a lot of time left to collect all the rewards. Given that Epic Games will want everyone to obtain these, easier tasks will be given out later.

