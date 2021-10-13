How to harvest stone from the Sideways rocks in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite's Season 8 brings a wide variety of different features. This week, one particular quest crosses paths with a new concept, the Sideways Anomalies. Sideways Anomalies are warped versions of the Fortnite world that host quite a few dangerous and unique items.

To initiate the quest chain to destroy Sideways rocks, find Raven, this week's punchcard NPC. He'll tell you to harvest stone from Sideways rocks. These rocks spawn within the Sideways anomalies along with other structures.

Where to find Sideways rocks in Fortnite Season 8

The first thing players need to do in this quest is to scan the map for small, purple rifts glowing randomly about. These portals will teleport them to a different realm called the Sideways where various monsters and items spawn.

All players need to do then is break down the dark, corrupted rocks that are scattered about within the arena. There are also plenty of Sideways monsters to kill and even a possibility of running into the Cube Assassin, a boss that Fortnite players can battle for the Sideways Minigun.

There aren't many dangers aside from the monsters that spawn inside the Sideways Anomalies. However, once inside, they can sneak up on an unsuspecting player if they aren't prepared.

Also Read

Sideways Anomalies require a deep pool of weapons and ammo to survive, as waves and waves of monsters spawn to attack the player. Though some might simply enter to hit a rock with the the harvesting tool, they may not make it out without proper preparation.

This quest rewards 30,000 experience to Fortnite players who complete it, a great amount for leveling up and accessing high tiers of the Battle Pass. Other Fortnite quests also sprout from this punchcard, so be sure to check those out as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul