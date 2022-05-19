How to hit an enemy player with a Ranger Shotgun from over 50 meters in Fortnite Chapter 3

Shotguns in Fortnite are devastating at close-range. In the "OG" days, they could one-shot opponents, but in recent times this feat is no longer possible.

Nevertheless, they remain one of the most powerful types of weapons in-game. In the hands of skilled Loopers, an entire squad can be taken out with ease. While shotguns are great at close-range, the Ranger Shotgun is quite the opposite.

Shoot an opponent 50 meters away to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Unlike its cousins, this weapon shoots a single slug at targets. Although it's been in the game for a while, not everyone has found the need to use it. Thus, Epic Games is tasking players with dealing damage from over 50 meters away using the Ranger Shotgun. Those who complete the task will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

How to hit an enemy player with a Ranger Shotgun from over 50 meters in Fortnite

Before discussing how to complete the tasks, players must first locate the weapon. Although it may have a fancy name, it can be found all over the map from floor loot and chests.

It comes in five rarities, with the legendary variant dealing a staggering 134.1 damage per shot. Although this weapon cannot land a one-shot kill even while aiming for the head, it is powerful in its own right.

However, completing the task itself may prove to be difficult for some. With the weapon firing a single slug, accuracy will be of the essence. Sadly, this becomes difficult as the range requirement is that enemies need to be 50 meters away at the minimum.

Furthermore, since the Fortnite challenge specifies "enemy players," shooting NPCs will not work. Despite these constraints, the task is not impossible. To start, players should try to obtain the highest rarity of the weapon. Since reload time decreases as tiers improve, this will make combat easier.

There are two ways in which players can find opponents. They can either actively seek them out or lay an ambush. Given that the weapon fires a single slug, laying an ambush is the better option. Players can lie in wait and shoot an opponent as soon as they stop moving or slow down.

With the war shifting focus to the regions around Loot Lake, players are bound to find enough opponents to shoot at. Although it may take a few tries to complete, even the average player will be able to do it. If it proves too hard, the option to use bot lobbies is always there.

Edited by Danyal Arabi