How to hurdle in Fortnite Chapter 5: Easy steps explained

Hurdling is a movement mechanic that is present in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Considering that it's a battle royale, being able to move smoothly through obstacles is very important because it's harder to hit a target that is constantly moving. Over the years, the developers have introduced a lot of movement mechanics including sliding and mantling, which has improved the overall movement arsenal of the players.

It's important that they master the art of hurdling in the game because it's important to move swiftly from cover to cover. That said, here's how players can hurdle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 easily.

How to hurdle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 easily

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Hurdling refers to the mechanic where you can vault over a grounded object while sprinting in Fortnite. To do this, here are the steps you need to follow:

Start sprinting towards a grounded object like a fence or a window ledge.

When you reach close enough to the object, you will receive a prompt that will tell you to press a specific key.

If you press the key at the right time, you will automatically hurdle over the object and continue to sprint.

The key that you usually need to press is the one that is associated with the "Jump" mechanic. Unless you've changed your key bindings in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the button here will be the default input.

That said, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind if you want to hurdle correctly.

First of all, you need to get the timing correct when it comes to hurdling. If you don't time it right, you will lose your momentum.

You can only hurdle over ground objects. You can't use the hurdling mechanic to reach a location that's higher. In that case, you will have to mantle to it, the procedure to which is very similar.

Keep an eye on your surroundings. You don't want to hurdle over an object and then plummet to your death. For example, if you're sprinting through a balcony on the first floor of a building, you will be able to hurdle over the ledge, but doing so might cause you to fall to the ground and take fall damage.

Expand Tweet

The best way to practice how to hurdle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is to make your way to one of the many named locations in the game and then hurdle over obejcts like fences on the ground.

Doing so will help you master the mechanic, and will also help you complete one of the initial challenges in the current season. You will also be rewarded with a considerable amount of XP for successfully completing this challenge.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!