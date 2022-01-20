While the Imagined Order is certainly evil and wants to rule Fortnite with an iron fist, one cannot simply ignore their advanced technology. With so much time on their hands, the organization has been able to create amazing war machines.

While on the surface, the IO Mole Drill looks merely like an excavation machine, inside it is a technological marvel. Aside from moving the earth, they come fitted with reconnaissance devices.

Help The Seven overthrow the IO by better understanding their technology (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To better understand how these function, Loopers are being tasked with interacting at the computer terminal located at the Mole Team Drill Site. Those who are able to complete the task will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

How to interact with a computer terminal at a Mole Team Drill Site in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Understanding how the Imagined Order scouts the terrain will come in handy for The Seven. Here are the steps needed to find and activate a computer terminal at the Mole Team Drill Site:

Mole Team Drill Sites are located east of Sleepy Sound, east of Logjam Lumberyard, and southeast of Greasy Gove.

Before interacting with the computer, players should gear up and eliminate the IO guards present in the area.

To activate the computer, players will need to find a black terminal with a green screen.

Once located, press and hold "Begin Scan" to complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

What does the Mole Drill Site scanner do in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Much like their portable Recon Scanner, the Mole Drill Site scanners function similarly, with the only exception being that they can't be moved.

Once a player interacts with the computer, the scanner comes to life and maps out the surrounding area. Loot, IO chests, NPCs, wildlife and the terrain itself get highlighted for a while. Once used, the device has a cooldown period of one minute.

Fortnite players who prefer strategy over brute force can use this scanner to locate opponents within a given radius. They will be highlighted for a few brief seconds and become visible to the player.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



When landing at the Drill Sites you are able to use the IO computers to activate the drills to scan people, chests and other various things in the area #Fortnite Drill Site ScanWhen landing at the Drill Sites you are able to use the IO computers to activate the drills to scan people, chests and other various things in the area #Fortnite Drill Site Scan 💻When landing at the Drill Sites you are able to use the IO computers to activate the drills to scan people, chests and other various things in the area https://t.co/jVDXju94yu

Also Read Article Continues below

This is extremely useful when scouting the area to either find opponents to fight or avoid them. Given the device's relatively low cooldown time, Fortnite players can even set up a tent and camp in the area to find targets.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Danyal Arabi