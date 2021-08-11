How to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite's Season 7 is drawing to a close over the next few weeks. With that said, players looking to score as much of the Battle Pass' content as possible are in dire need of experience. Players can earn experience in a slew of ways, most if not all involve simply playing the game.

Epic Games provides plenty of opportunities for experience-rewarding activities, with some that may take a bit longer than others. Here's how players can level up as quickly as possible before the season ends and its loot leaves the game.

Quickly securing experience in Fortnite Season 7

One of the fastest methods to experience farm in Fortnite is to complete the weekly challenges and quests. These can reward upwards of 30k experience, and there are multiple with each set of the week.

Search for XP quests under the quest tab in-game to see which easy steps can be taken to earn massive experience boosts without much effort. Other challenges may also reward experience, just in lower amounts.

These are the Superman challenges which will go live in 1 hour from now!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/0zsXKKrBsh — Wolf | Fortnite Researcher & News (@Radiantwolftx) August 10, 2021

New quests pop up every so often, usually every week, and can skyrocket players into the next few levels. Be on the look out for each possible quest in the final weeks of Season 7.

Playing every day is also important for Fortnite players wanting to rack up as much XP as they can. Matches offer a great deal of experience based on performance, meaning the better a player ranks and the more kills they score, the more they earn.

Live events, like the Rift Tour concert featuring Ariana Grande, offer more quests and challenges that reward unique cosmetics in addition to decent amounts of experience. Some experience can be gained by simply attending the live event as well, taking no time at all.

More quests and rewards? You want it, you got it.



Complete the new #RiftTour quests to earn the Chrome Cloudcruiser Umbrella, XOXO Emote, and Rift Bubbles Spray. pic.twitter.com/tuOFBSBaaq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 9, 2021

Playing in Fortnite's creative modes will reward experience over time, offering another method to obtain some, but at a lower rate. Regardless, the fastest way to gain experience is to just play the game and complete the content it has available.

