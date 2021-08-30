How to level up fast before Fortnite Season 8 begins

There are approximately two weeks left before Fortnite Season 8 begins and most Battle Pass holders would have crossed the 200 mark threshold to unlock bonus cosmetics by now.

However, there are a lot of loopers who are yet to reach those levels due to the monotonous grind, lack of time, or simply getting bored of the game too easily. Nonetheless, Battle Pass holders should try to level up to gain access to the exclusive goodies of the current season.

For those who are presently level 100 and above, reaching level 200 is not a difficult task as only a total of 6,171,250 experience points will be needed to reach the goal. Here's how it can be done easily.

Five easy ways to earn experience points before Fortnite Season 8

5) Every bit helps

It goes without saying that every little bit of experience points (XP) helps towards the grind. Players can earn XP just from staying alive till the end of each match. Although it's hard to do so given the sweaty lobbies, it's not really impossible.

In addition to staying alive, simple tasks such as getting kills, opening chests, and completing bounties all help towards reaching the desired level during Fortnite Season 7.

So my #Fortnite started today… with a victory royale in Battle Royale Solo’s 🤡😆 pic.twitter.com/8WXNXg9okz — Marcel (@Springbok_NL) August 29, 2021

4) Complete all milestone challenges

Every season in Fortnite has certain milestone challenges that players should complete to earn experience points. While not all of the challenges are difficult, some will be harder than others.

Upon completion of all the 65 Fortnite Season 7 milestone challenges, players would have earned approximately 4,000,000 experience points. This is by far the best way to earn XP easily in the game.

3) Complete weekly Epic and Legendary challenges

Although not as easy as Milestones, Legendary and Epic challenges do offer a lot of XP as a reward, and unlike milestones, new ones appear on a weekly basis.

Taking into account that there are a total of 14 weeks in Fortnite Season 7, players can earn a grand total of 2,520,000 and 2,940,000 XP from the Legendary and Epic challenges respectively.

2) Play the Impostor LTM

A fun and exciting way to earn easy XP in Fortnite Season 7 is for players to partake in the Impostor LTM. Experience points can be earned for simple tasks, and there is no limit to how many times they can be repeated.

Mit dem Impostor Mode könnt ihr XP verdienen #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/4PTdUP0g3e — Saliival - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Saliival3108) August 17, 2021

1) Supercharged XP

Supercharged XP is a limited time bonus that players receive in-game. It essentially doubles the amount of experience points that players get and occurs once a week.

Just got under 4k xp from literally picking cabbage. I’d recommend everyone to go to the orchard and pick foraged items on the ground if you’re on supercharged xp#Fortnite #Xbox pic.twitter.com/cXVS95sdCi — Amilix (@real_Amilix) June 16, 2021

As strange as it may sound, in order to trigger this in-game mechanism, players need to stop completing daily and quick quests. Furthermore, since they stack, players who don't log in for extended periods of time will not lose out on these bonuses.

Also Read: Everything to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Edited by Allan Mathew