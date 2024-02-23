How to make Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi in LEGO Fortnite

The Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi in LEGO Fortnite is one of the newest craftable items, thanks to the recent v28.30 Gone Fishin' update. It is based on the fish of the same name in the base Fortnite title and is one among several aquatic creatures that can be caught in the open-world survival game. Making the recipe is not straightforward, however.

This guide details everything players need to make the Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi in LEGO Fortnite. This also includes catching the fish itself.

How to create the Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi in LEGO Fortnite

It is one of the several new food items in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube: RYNN/Epic Games)

The Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi consists of two components: the fish and wheat grain. The full recipe is as follows:

Black and Blue Shield Fish (x1)

Wheat Grain (x3)

The Black and Blue Shield Fish is an Uncommon (Green) rarity fish found across varied water bodies, but players will have the best chance in the Shores Biome. This coastal area boasts a vast ocean, so they can try the fishing holes found there. Alternatively, using Fishing Bait is a great idea to create fishing spots to hasten the process.

Furthermore, some trial and error is also needed since what fish players get is up to RNG. Once they have the fish, it is time to start crafting the Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi in LEGO Fortnite. The brand-new Food Processor will not be of any use here, so players must resort to the Grill instead.

Obtaining some granite will unlock the recipe for the Grill (Image via Epic Games)

Here are the ingredients used to craft a Grill in LEGO Fortnite:

Granite (x30)

Once crafted, players can set it down and get to crafting with the Black and Blue Shield Fish and Wheat Grain in inventory. Simply select the recipe under the Grill, add the ingredients, and wait for the sushi to be ready. Additionally, other delicacies like the Smoked Fry Fish can be created using this contraption.

This is all players need to know about making the Black and Blue Shield Fish Sushi in LEGO Fortnite.

What's new in the LEGO Fortnite v28.30 Gone Fishin Update?

A bunch of anticipated additions are here, including the brand-new fishing mechanic, Compass, and Spyglass. The new Food Processor also expands the possibilities of cooking varied dishes. More resources also arrive in the form of Sand and Glass, letting players be more imaginative with their works.

