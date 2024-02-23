With fishing incorporated with the v28.30 update, players can acquire the materials to make Smoked Fry Fish in LEGO Fortnite. This delicious new treat can not only provide players with a brand new option for sustenance to maintain their hunger levels but also allow them to regain health, all while fitting with the Gone' Fishin theme of the update.

The Smoked Fry Fish is one of the three new delicacies added to the game in the v28.30 update, and players can easily acquire it by following a few simple steps. This article will explain all the steps to make Smoked Fry Fish in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to make Smoked Fry Fish in LEGO Fortnite

1) Acquire the materials

Food Processor (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube and Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before going on the journey to make Smoked Fry Fish in LEGO Fortnite, obtain a Grill since it provides the foundation for the dish and other future culinary adventures.

You can access the Grill fairly early in the game, and it can be easily set up with a few easy-to-gather materials like Planks and Granite. Once you have that setup, gather the main ingredient for the Smoked Fry Fish.

To catch a blue small fry in LEGO Fortnite, you must craft and equip a Fishing Rod, which will allow you to scour for fish in the marked fishing spots in the game mode's water bodies. You can also throw down and use the new Bait Buckets to increase your chances of reeling fish with your Fishing Rod.

2) Using the Grill to make Smoked Fry Fish in LEGO Fortnite

Grill (Image via KingAlexHD on YouTube)

Once you have the blue small fry fish in your inventory, return to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Grill. Using the structure, you can access the menu and navigate to the recipe for the Smoked Fry Fish, which requires only one blue small fry fish. After this, all you have to do is confirm the cooking process and make Smoked Fry Fish.

After acquiring the Smoked Fry Fish, you can use it during future adventures. This delicacy not only provides two HP and eight Hunger, it also gives you a temporary one HP, making it a useful and quick snack in combat situations.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!