How to make Meat Pie in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite, your survival capabilities are paramount to your overall experience, and a well-prepared adventurer is well aware of the importance of a hearty meal. One such delectable dish that satiates your hunger while also boosting your character's health is the Meat Pie. This culinary creation is a must-have, you can get your hands on it with a few simple steps.

This article will guide you through the steps of making a Meat Pie in LEGO Fortnite. It will also take you through the dish's uses and advantages when it comes to your in-game experience.

Steps to obtain Meat Pie in LEGO Fortnite

1) Collect the required ingredients and equipment

Oven (Image via Games & Apps Tutorials on YouTube)

Before getting started on cooking a Meat Pie, you need to make sure you have an Oven ready to go, as it will provide the foundation for the entire cooking process. You can build an Oven using the Crafting Bench, and the necessary ingredients like Brightcore. Here's a full list of resources required to craft an Oven:

Eight Brightcore

35 Obsidian Slabs

15 Copper Bars

Flour (Image via MonkeyKingHero on YouTube)

Once you have the Oven constructed, you can get on with gathering the materials required to process and cook your Meat Pie. This includes multiple ingredients like Flour that can either be found naturally in the in-game world or processed.

Given below is a full list of ingredients you will need to cook a Meat Pie and how you can get them:

Flour: You can get this by milling Wheat Grain in the Grain Mill.

Meat: This can be acquired through various creatures like Cows, Wolves, Sheep, Chickens, and even occasionally Spiders.

Egg: You can obtain Eggs through Chickens, who will drop an Egg when pet.

2) Cooking the Meat Pie

Meat Pie (Image via Games & Apps Tutorials on YouTube)

Once you have collected all the ingredients for a Meat Pie, you can head back to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Oven. Here, you can find the recipe for the Meat Pie and what you will require to cook it.

You will need 1x Flour, 1x Egg, and 1x Meat for the recipe, and you can simply submit these ingredients into the Oven and confirm the cooking process. Once complete, you can collect your Meat Pie, adding this delectable treat to your LEGO Fortnite inventory.

The Meat Pie is a substantial food item that satisfies hunger by providing 20 Hunger effects. It also provides a healing of 20 Hearts and a considerable Health Boost by granting four temporary Hearts to your overall health pool, which makes it a must-have item for your LEGO Fortnite journey.

