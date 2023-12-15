How to make Slurp Juice in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Slurp Juice has made its way from the Battle Royale mode to LEGO Fortnite. This consumable is the true elixir of life, as players have depended on it to heal for years. This one item could be the difference between being eliminated and clutching a Victory Royale. However, you can not simply find Slurp Juice lying around in this newly added survival mode.

Given that they are rare, it's rather difficult to find them in Chests or LEGO Llamas, but thankfully, they can be made relatively early on in the game. It will take a bit of work, but it's not impossible to stockpile it within a few in-game days. That being said, here is how to make Slurp Juice in LEGO Fortnite.

Easy steps to make Slurp Juice in LEGO Fortnite

1) Find Raspberry and Slurp Mushroom

Be careful when collecting Slurp Mushroom (Image via Epic Games)

The first step to creating some delicious Slurp Juice in LEGO Fortnite is to collect Raspberry and Slurp Mushroom. The first ingredient, Raspberry, will be easy enough to collect as it can be found growing in the wild. You will seldom have to take a few steps before finding a few Raspberry bushes in the grassland biome. Interact with it to collect a Raspberry.

Slurp Mushrooms will be a bit harder to gather. They can be found in Caves. This makes the task risky as Skeletons can also often be found there. They will attack on sight. Try to defeat them before attempting to harvest Slurp Mushrooms.

2) Build a Juicer

A Juicer is a must-have item in your Village (Image via Epic Games)

Once you have gathered the ingredients, the next thing to do is build a Juicer. You will require eight Planks, eight Marble Slabs, and five Knotwood Rods.

Remember to build it indoors, as it can not be used outside when it rains.

3) Insert the Raspberry and Slurp Mushroom to get Slurp Juice

Slurp Juice is created in a 2:2:1 ratio (Image via Epic Games)

Once the Juicer is built, insert the ingredients to make Slurp Juice. It is produced in a 2:2:1 ratio. This means that you will get one Slurp Juice for every two Raspberries and Slurp Mushrooms.

Since this consumable is easy to make, consider stocking up on it when given the chance.

What is Slurp Juice used for in LEGO Fortnite?

A Slurp Juice a day keeps the sweats away (Image via Epic Games)

Like the Battle Royale, Slurp Juice in LEGO Fortnite will heal your character over time. The effects last for five minutes. This is a strategic way to heal, depending on how many Hearts you have. After consuming one, you can do your tasks without worrying about your health.

As mentioned, since this item is easy enough to make, consider stocking up when possible. They will come in handy when fighting or traversing hazardous environments.

