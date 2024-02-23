The V28.30 Gone Fishin’ update brought the Survival Compass into LEGO Fortnite. Besides this new gear, this brand-new update added several items to the game. For instance, you can now craft a Fishing Rod to catch fish in the various water bodies spread throughout the map. You can also make a Spyglass to look at things in the distance.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to unlock an Advanced Compass, also known as a Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite, including its recipe, crafting method, and more.

How to unlock the Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite

Survival Compass' recipe (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Even though the Survival Compass has a recipe similar to the Basic Compass', adding Glass to your inventory does not unlock the recipe. Regardless of whether you are new to the game, you must add Copper to your inventory to unlock the Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite.

Finding Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Copper can be found inside a cave in the desert biome (Dry Valley area) of LEGO Fortnite. Before you go there, it is advisable to get some Snow Berries from the snow biome, some milk from a cow, and make some Snowberry Shakes with the Juicer. It will give you heat resistance for 10 minutes, which will be very handy inside a lava cave.

Besides this, you will also need a rare Pickaxe (Blue) that you can craft at the Crafting Bench in this game. Without this, you cannot mine Copper in the cave.

You can find the Copper nodules on the walls of the cave. Use the Pickaxe to mine this item from the nodules. Collecting the Copper will unlock the recipe for the Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite

Making Glass (Image via Epic Games)

Once you unlock the recipe for the Survival Compass, you can craft this item at your village's Crafting Bench. You will need the following items to craft this compass:

Five Glass

One Sand Claw

One Copper

You can make Glass at your Metal Smelter using Sand, which can be obtained from the desert biome with a Shovel. You will need two Sand and one Brightcore to make one Glass in LEGO Fortnite.

While you are in the desert, get yourself some Sand Claw as well. Roam around a bit till you come across a red-eyed wolf-like beast. You will have to kill it to obtain Sand Claw.

Copper Bars can be made from Copper at the Metal Smelter. You will need one Copper and two Brightcore to make one Copper Bar.

Once you have these ingredients, you can make a Survival Compass in LEGO Fortnite. You can then navigate the world with directions and map markers on your HUD. It works like the Simple Compass, with the only additional feature being the addition of map markers on your HUD.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!