How to make Totem of the Immortal in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite's challenging and unpredictable landscape, you're bound to encounter challenging enemies and bosses, so having a reliable safeguard against being defeated is an invaluable prospect. The Totem of the Immortal stands as one of the most impressive trinkets in your LEGO Fortnite journey due to its unique ability to revive your character automatically.

The Totem of the Immortal provides certain resistances and buffs in the game, and this article will guide you through the easy steps to craft this lifesaving charm and enhance your capability for survival.

Steps to crafting Totem of the Immortal in LEGO Fortnite

1) Gathering the ingredients needed

Mining Obsidian (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube || Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before getting on with crafting the Totem of the Immortal, ensure you have a Rare Crafting Bench ready to provide you with a foundation for the crafting process. Once you have the Crafting Bench ready to go, collect all the resources required in the crafting recipe for Totem of the Immortal.

Note that the Totem of the Immortal is only available in the Rare rarity. You will need the following resources to craft the Totem of the Immortal, such as Cut Ambers and Obsidian Slabs:

3 Wool Threads

5 Obsidian Slabs

1 Sand Brute Scale

5 Cut Ambers

2) Crafting the Totem of the Immortal

Totem of the Immortal (Image via Games & Apps Tutorials on YouTube || Epic Games)

Once you have all the required ingredients, make your way back to your LEGO Fortnite village and interact with the Rare Crafting Bench. To craft the Rare Totem of the Immortal, you must upgrade the Crafting Bench to Rare using materials like Knotroot Rods and Marble Slabs:

12 Knotroot Rods

15 Marble Slabs

Six Sand Claws

Three Sand Shells

Once you have the Rare Crafting Bench, navigate to the Charms section and find the recipe for the Rare Totem of the Immortal. Submit the collected ingredients into the Crafting Bench, aligning with the Totem of the Immortal recipe. Now, confirm the crafting process, and once it is complete, collect the Totem of the Immortal from the Crafting Bench.

By following the steps listed in this article, you can get your hands on one of the most useful trinkets in the game, providing your character with a formidable advantage of an automatic revive against powerful foes in LEGO Fortnite.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!