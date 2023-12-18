How to make and upgrade Hearty Totem in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite provides players with a vast range of tools and items to enhance their in-game capabilities. Among them, the Hearty Totem stands out as a valuable asset for players focusing on increasing their health pool. This totem can be useful in battles against wolves and other enemies, especially since the LEGO game mode has multiple creatures players can fight.

The Hearty Totem is one of the many Charms and Trinkets in LEGO Fortnite that serve as items that can provide you with certain buffs and resistances when kept on your person. This article will walk you through the step-by-step process of not only crafting the Hearty Totem but also upgrading it to get the most out of this trinket.

Steps to crafting the Hearty Totem in LEGO Fortnite

1) Collect the required materials

Acquiring Sand Shells (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Before crafting the Hearty Totem, ensure you have a Crafting Bench of at least Uncommon rarity to provide you with the foundation for the crafting process. After you have the Crafting Bench ready, you need to collect all the ingredients required to craft the Hearty Totem.

You will need the following ingredients to craft a Hearty Totem, depending on the rarity of the totem:

Uncommon: Three Wool Threads, Five Sand Shells, Six Sand Claws, Five Cut Amber

Three Wool Threads, Five Sand Shells, Six Sand Claws, Five Cut Amber Rare: Three Heavy Wool, Three Arctic Claws, Three Brute Scales, Five Malachite Slabs

2) Using the Crafting Bench to craft the Hearty Totem

Crafting Charms (Image via Gamers Heroes on YouTube)

Once you have collected all the requirements, you can return to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Crafting Bench. In the Crafting Bench menu, you can navigate to the Charms and Trinkets menu, where you can access the recipe for the Uncommon Hearty Totem.

You can then insert the collected ingredients into the Crafting Bench, aligning with the recipe for the Uncommon Hearty Totem. After submitting the required ingredients, just confirm the crafting process, and you can collect the Uncommon Hearty Totem once completed.

3) Upgrading the Hearty Totem

Upgrading Crafting Bench (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

If you have the Uncommon Hearty Totem, you can upgrade it to a Rare Hearty Totem. For this, you will have to upgrade your LEGO Fortnite Crafting Bench to a Rare tier, which will require specific materials like Knotroot Rods and Marble Slabs.

Here's what you need to upgrade the Crafting Bench:

Uncommon Crafting Bench: Eight Planks and three Shells

Eight Planks and three Shells Rare Crafting Bench: 12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, six Sand Claws, and three Sand Shells

With the Rare Crafting Bench, you can unlock the recipe for the Rare Hearty Totem, one of the many useful trinkets in the game, allowing you to have a bigger health pool when exploring the LEGO Fortnite world.

