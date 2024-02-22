How to make Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite

With the release of the new Gone Fishin' update, players are wondering how they can make Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite, one of the two brand-new charms added to the game with the update. The Wavebreak Charm allows one to swim faster, breaking the waves as the name suggests, proving to be an invaluable asset when navigating the LEGO Fortnite landscape.

Additionally, note that the increase in swimming speed players receive with the Wavebreak Charm will be directly related to the number of Wavebreak Charms equipped. This article will break down all the steps you need to follow to make Wavebreak Charm and add it to your inventory.

Steps to make Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite

1) Acquiring the required materials

Before starting on your journey to make Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite, have a Crafting Bench ready to go since it will provide you with the foundation for this and many other crafting procedures.

That said, you must upgrade the Crafting Bench to at least a Rare Level to unlock more advanced crafting recipes, including the one required to make Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite. Once you have a fitting Crafting Bench, gather the required ingredients for this Charm, which can vary depending upon the rarity of Charm you want:

3 Wool Threads

20 Frostpine Rods

10 Sand Shells

10 Blue Floppers

With the introduction of the new fishing mechanic in the v28.30 update, players now have the opportunity to use Fishing Rods to catch fish, something that will be useful in acquiring the Blue Floppers required to make Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite.

2) Use the Crafting Bench to craft Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite

Once you have all the ingredients, return to your LEGO Fortnite village and access the Crafting Bench. In the Crafting Bench menu, navigate to the Charms section and spot the recipe for the Wavebreak Charm.

After finding the recipe, submit the collected resources to the Crafting Bench. After this, confirm the crafting process and make the Wavebreak Charm. With this new charm, you can navigate the waters in LEGO Fortnite much more swiftly.

